Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, admitted he’s getting older and now thinking seriously about having kids.

The singer had, in a 2023 interview, rejected the idea of having children due to lifestyle demands.

Meanwhile, netizens debated whether marriage or a baby would come first for the Grammy-winning hitmaker

Afro-fusion superstar and Grammy winner Burna Boy may soon be adding “Daddy” to his long list of titles.

The City Boys crooner, who turned 34 on Wednesday, July 3, shocked many fans during his birthday celebration in Lagos when he revealed that he is now seriously considering having children.

In a video from the star-studded event that has since gone viral, Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, spoke candidly in pidgin about the thought process that led him to this new mindset.

“Na so Jowizaza follow me talk the last time, I come dey think about my life. Omo, I don dey old oh, I for begin born pikins,” he said, referring to a heart-to-heart with flamboyant oil magnate Jowizaza.

This revelation comes barely a year after Burna Boy publicly declared he was not ready to have children, stating that he didn’t want to bring kids into his world until he was ready to give them full attention.

Back in May 2023, he told fans that fatherhood was a no-go for now:

“I can’t have kids now and not be there for them. When I settle down or get married, then yes.”

However, with his recent birthday and conversation with Jowizaza sparking reflection, Burna Boy says he’s re-evaluating his priorities—and fans are here for it.

Social media reactions to Burna Boy's confession:

As expected, Burna’s surprising confession stirred massive reactions online. Many fans welcomed the idea of a mini Burna Boy, while others questioned whether he was truly ready for the responsibilities of fatherhood.

@AfrobeatsQueen:

"So Burna wants to be a zaddy now? We’re ready! Baby Burna loading!"

@OdogwuNation:

"He don finally listen to elders. Burna as a dad go too make sense."

@EgoTalks:

"Children ke? But no mention of wife oh. Who go carry the belle now?"

@SoftBurnaFan:

"Odogwu don finally gree say time dey go. Baby Burna go get Grammy at birth, no cap"

@Ms_ToluBee:

"Make e born first. Na who go carry the belle we dey wait to see now."

@SammyBlinks:

"He don reach that age wey all the “I’m not ready” guys begin find who go give dem pikin fast"

@IamDreXX:

"Na so e start. First na "I dey think am", next thing na baby mama everywhere. Make una dey watch

Burna Boy shades Nedu, 2baba during birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy was recently spotted with Big Brother Naija reality show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The music star, who earlier celebrated his birthday, was seen reacting to a cake in Ebuka’s presence, and his reaction quickly went viral.

Ebuka playfully teased Burna Boy, telling him he didn’t want the singer to talk about their interaction like he did when he was with Ayo Animashaun.

