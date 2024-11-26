International music diva Nicki Minaj drove fans into a frenzy with a light-hearted social media bant she had with Davido

Recall that the Trinidadian-born superstar released a new single featuring the Afrobeats artist and French icon David Guetta

Nicki in a series of posts online called out the twins for their recent project as she made known her intentions targeted at him

Trinidadian-born rapper Onika Tanya Maraj aka Nicki Minaj has turned up the Nigerian internet once more with her attempts to communicate in the country’s Pidgin language.

Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj released an enticing new single "If It's Okay," which features David Guetta's soulful and dramatic vocals and Nigerian singer Davido.

Nicki Minaj teased Davido over their new song Credit: @davido, @nickiminaj

The pop legend in a recent cheeky tweet directed at Davido, claimed that the Afrobeats star was trying to win her over her song. Using the Nigerian lingo, Nicki wrote:

“AH! @davido Dey try win me for my own song eh? No worry, my own Dey come soon for una pikin & the Barbz worldwide. #IfItsOkay #ThePinkprint10YearAnniversary.qw.”

Davido, never one to back down from a good-natured attack, immediately responded: "I come in peace."

As if it wasn't enough, Nicki went on Instagram to reinstate her statement, leaving many in fits of laughter.

Watch her video below:

See their X conversation below:

Fans react to Nicki Minaj, Davido’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

d_e_l_u_x1:

"Who dey teach nicky our language?"

haywhy_haywhy:

"She is trying to get Naija attention, Naija to the world."

dc_junior0:

"He con be like davido pay nicki for all this."

stan_uzochi_168:

"Flop song from two Grammyless Artists."

gucci_blockchain03:

"Lowkey na them pay for feat. Nicky baby don secure the bag."

iam.elpatrick:

"@nickiminaj e clear so? 😂 dis ur pigin English get the way e take dey."

big_kettle2:

"Fake vibe she dey praise Obo but na her own verse she plays for the video why not play Obo verse."

kingriddex:

"Davido they teach ham all this lol 😂 you can never get our attention continue streaming your Ebuka with your family."

@Dhavidote:

"E get as verse go sweet, you go need write your caption for the artist language, Davido is him."

@Dprince_charmin:

"Wait who's teaching you how to write in pigin? And you did absolutely well.. Davido sha don dey carry these artiste go where dem no know."

Davido hails Nicki Minaj

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and American rapper Nicki Minaj caught the attention of netizens.

The US rap sensation, during her show in Portugal, made a lovely shoutout to Davido and his wife Chioma over their traditional marriage.

Davido gushed about Nicki's thoughtful gesture and also revealed that a 2020 hit track he did with the US star topped the charts.

