American rapper Nicki Minaj made it to the Nigerian trend table after she spoke a fresh round of Pidgin language online

The rap star was lashing out at an online troll who looked down on her colleague and friend, Lil Wayne, after he was snubbed for Superbowl 2025

Many who came across her post pointed out the words in her tweet, and she went on to dish out her in-depth knowledge about the Nigerian Pidgin, triggering reactions online

American rapper Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, aka Nicki Minaj, has struck again with her showoff in Nigerian Pidgin English.

In a recent tweet on Elon Musk's X, the hip-hop artist blasted a troll who tried to demean her colleague and friend Lil Wayne.

The troll criticized Lil Wayne's lyrical delivery and noted that he wasn't worthy of being the first rapper to headline Superbowl in 2025.

The troll wrote:

"The first rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show needed to be someone who would represent the art to its highest degree. That was not Lil Wayne in 2024."

There were speculations that Lil Wayne would headline the forthcoming Superbowl, but fans were disappointed when Kendrick Lamar was announced to grace the show in New Orleans.

Reacting to the troll, Nicki Minaj used a pinch of Nigerian vernacular to lash out at the post on her colleague.

She passionately defended Wayne's contributions to the rap game, highlighting how he has pushed boundaries, helped create iconic figures in hip-hop, and represented the genre.

She wrote:

"God will punish you. Mark my words. The man that has not only pushed his pen the hardest, but gave the game more than 1 hip hop ICON as well on his watch? Represent the RAP game?!?!! The best RAPPER don't represent the RAP GAME well enough 4u? Black ppl. Wow. If this don't hurt your heart to read, it will one day. Look @ how our legends keep being treated. After they've given so much to us.

"Who are you?!!!! You GOD?!?!!!!! Judgmental swine DELETE!!!!!!! lol you will regret tweeting this. Life is funny that way. Don't you dare turn your nose up @ Lil Wayne you dick munchin bozo. #GAGcityDC TONIGHT. MY SNEAKERS R NOW @ DTLR. SO GRATEFUL FOR THIS PARTNERSHIP"

Reacting to Nicki's outrage, a user pointed out that her first statement sounded like "the voice of an Igbo girl that was heartbroken by a Yoruba man."

The tweet wrote:

"I read the first line in the voice of an Igbo girl that was heartbroken by a Yoruba man."

Nicki replied to the tweet above and noted how she has deliberately improved her knowledge of the Nigerian pidgin language and used the Igbo name for God, "Chi", to pass her message.

She wrote:

"LMFAOOOO. Nigeria will not end me o! Sabi girl, no Dey too like talk. My words take the express elevator to the most high chi. I will show them pepper."

Nicki Minaj trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Iam_SEANIZIK:

"Omo dis nicky handler na nigerian. Nting una go tell me."

@Letter_to_Jack

"I’ve always told people around that I know you down to your family house, that your real name is Nike OluwaloNimi ọmọ Ajiun (NickiMinaj for short) and we grew up together in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State but dem dey always doubt me. Today, I’m justified. Naija to the world."

@_namedNameless:

"You have a Nigerian handler. I’ve solved this puzzle."

@Moefire_:

"E remain make Nicki collect NIN.. she don turn one of us."

@Xandyy_Jay:

"A full nigerian woman , Adenike Minaj, continue."

@MYTHALLICA:

Her Advertising the tour and Shoes at the end of these tweets is taking me out

@endlesslysoft:

"Next you will be making fufu, puff puffs, and jollof rice."

@FaruqBashar:

"Am I the only one reading that “God will punish you” with a Nigerian intonation."

@varruechexo:

First you was British now you Nigerian chile, a British Nigerian?

@osere_xi:

"Nicki i am glad you are learning pidgin, i can teach your kids pidgin also, so their life’s can be better."

Nicki Minaj bags Nigerian names after tweeting in pidgin English

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nicki Minaj tweeted in Pidgin English to the surprise of Nigerians on X (Twitter).

The music star had taken to her official X page to share a post where she used the popular Nigerian term ‘abeg’.

The post then piqued the interest of a netizen, Ty, who wondered who was teaching the US rapper Pidgin English.

