Nigerian singer Davido and American rapper Nicki Minaj caught the attention of netizens recently

The US rap sensation, during her recent show in Portugal, made a lovely shoutout to Davido and his wife Chioma over their traditional marriage

Davido gushed about Nicki's thoughtful gesture and also revealed that a 2020 hit track he did with the US star topped the charts

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has extended his appreciation to American rap star Nicki Minaj.

Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj celebrated Davido's marriage to his longtime sweetheart Chioma Ejiofor.

Davido hailed Nicki Minaj over her congratulatory message. Credit: @davido, @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

On June 25, 2024, the lovebirds married in a lavish wedding that garnered attention not only in Nigeria but also on international social media platforms.

While playing on her Pink Friday 2 Tour in Gag City, Portugal, Nicki Minaj couldn't resist commenting on the hoopla around their star-studded wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A video of the music singer pausing during her stage performance to ask her audience about Davido's nuptials went viral.

Davido reacts to Nick's message

The Afrobeats sensation coming across the viral video, hailed the rapper for her thoughtful gesture.

He retweeted the viral footage and called her a "queen".

Watch the video below:

Davido and Nicki's song tops chart

In another report, Nicki Minaj now occupied the Top 3 Spots on iTunes Portugal ahead of her performance at AfroNation.

Davido's song Holy Ground, featuring the rapper, took the number 2 spot on the chart.

Reacting to the good news, Davido wrote:

"Every play e Dey show."

See the post below:

Davido and Nicki Minaj spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@jujupunter:

"The Only Davido song wey no get Video. Pain me."

@chinweke1:

"Obo when are we getting a single from you, without feature, just you we don miss your gbedu alone."

@mayorzee7:

"All your Musics are Timeless so it’s not to us. We knew when you released fall the year was different from when it became worldwide sensation ,same as the music you co-wrote for Chris Under the influence when it was released was different from the year it became worldwide sensational music Also you’re Champion in this."

@RealMibanti:

"The song is solid, isn’t even getting where it needs to be in time."

@justtruth001:

"You gotta get her on your next album ‼️"

@HotGistss:

"Very solid song. OBO please try and feature Backstreet boys. It will be a huge boost to your career. No Nigerian artists have ever featured them. Though they are not easy to get but try and be the first to get in touch with them."

Full video of Davido’s mum-in-law trends

Several beautiful moments of Nigerian superstar Davido's wedding continued to flood the internet.

A video of the Afrobeats star's mother-in-law made waves online, as netizens couldn't help admiring her gorgeous face.

The elderly woman was spotted after her facial glam posing for the camera to capture beautiful looks. She wore a deep red gele on a white lace attire and gold jewellery that made her ensemble moderately stylish.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng