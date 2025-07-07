Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen made the frontline of blogs recently as he spoke about his favourite musician in the country

During a recent podcast episode, the Super Eagles mentioned reasons for having one best artist out of the numerous Afrobeats talents

He further went on to mention the one song he plays before he enters the pitch to play a football match

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen recently sparked online discussion as he named his favourite Nigerian artist.

In a recent online interview that has since gone viral, the Super Eagles striker made this known.

Victor Osimhen mentions his favourite Nigerian singer. Credit: @victorosimhen

Source: Instagram

While many were expecting Victor Osimhen to choose between Wizkid and Davido, the striker instead went for indigenous rap lord Olamide.

During the interview, Victor Osimhen stated that his favourite Nigerian singer is Olamide, going on to express how much he adores the artist. He went on to say that he can die for the YBNL boss, emphasising his devotion to the musician.

Victor Osimhen, who just purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for N1.1 billion, pointed out his favourite of Olamide’s hits was King Shii from his 2O13 album Baddo Ever Liveth.

He further revealed that he used to listen to this particular song before entering the pitch to play any match.

Watch him speak below:

Victor Osimhen’s video trends

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

themizabel_xx said:

"Osimhen go think say e love Olamide pass me 😍😂."

officialkingabdul:

"If you're a street boy and you grew up on the streets Olamide has to be your favorites 🙌."

thatromeoking said:

"You done make go dy play the album again sha."

treasure_101231 said:

"for your mind Una love Olamide pass me ."

obumjustin said:

"They said they have big 3, but i have a big 1."

lexzydon_ said:

"Better days ahead 🎶 Out worldwide 🔥 please stream my new song 👏👏👏 Link in my bio."

iam_brown_deplug said:

"Which song made you love OLAMIDE?"

official_magicar said:

"forget about shoes and clothes you borrow, aye yii ole have been there before🔥Baddo nah ."

dickson_20255 said:

"Help my music career, please follow me and like , I'm dropping new music soon , show love while I'm alive 😢😢😢."

iamkr_uzz said:

"Don't worry about tomorrow. Forget ur sorrow, forget. About the shoes and the clothes you borrow. Aye yi ole, I’ve been there before now we. On top dem dey say we dey form 🔥🔥🔥 Badoo na Wetin again? "

rahdobanks99 said:

"Na olamide we Dey chop since Eni duro."

nespijay_teleomo_ said:

"Now we on on top Dem dey say we dey form😁💞 king shii."

ask4tuzzy_x said:

"Don’t worry about tomorrow. Forget your sorrow. Forget about the shoes you borrow. Aiye yi o le. I’ve been there before. Now we’re on top. Them say we day form."

moesleek7 said:

"Olamide no be their mate now if you know you know."

iamdbull wrote:

"When is he going back to Napoli youth team."

Ferdinand makes case for Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a passionate plea to his former club to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The UEFA Champions League winner emphasised the urgent need for the Nigerian forward’s experience in the Red Devils' attack next season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng