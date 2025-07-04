Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has made a bold move by announcing his next club before the close of the summer transfer

The 26-year-old has decided to leave Napoli permanently after he was loaned to Galatasaray by Antonio Conte

The Nigerian forward rejected multiple offers from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, who participated in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Victor Osimhen has reportedly decided on his future despite pressure from Turkish and Saudi Giants.

The 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup winner spent last season with Galatasaray, cementing his status as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Nigerian international scored a total of 37 goals and provided eight assists to help the club win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Cup titles, bagging the top scorer and best player award.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates victory with fans after the Turkish Super League match against Caykur Rizespor on February 17, 2025 in Rize, Turkey. Photo by: Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, whose contract with Galatasaray officially ended on June 30, 2025, failed to pen down a permanent deal with the Turkish giants.

The Super Lig winners proposed a four-year contract worth over €26 million per annum, including bonuses, but was declined by the forward.

The former Lille forward also turned down Al-Hilal's €45 million per season offer, before he flew down to Nigeria for his post-season holiday.

Napoli’s current price tag for the forward is approximately €75 million, as per his release clause for foreign clubs, following a reduction from an initial €130 million, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League against FC Dynamo Kyiv in Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen announces his next destination

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has reportedly chosen Manchester United as his preferred club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

According to Transfer News Live, the 26-year-old intends to be part of the new era under coach Ruben Amorim.

The former Lille intends to lift the Red Devils after they finished 15th position in the 2024/25 season in what could be described as their worst season in 50 years.

The 20-time EPL winners will not feature in any European competition after their loss to Tottenham in the final of the UEFA Europa League, according to New York Times.

Despite the unwillingness of the Man United board to £300,000 per week, the striker has made up his mind to accept £200,000 per week to make a huge difference in the squad per Fichajes.

Meanwhile, Football journalist David Ornstein revealed that Premier League clubs are not interested in signing Osimhen due to the salary placed on the forward by Napoli.

According to Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein said Osimhen would not be able to play under a strict coach because of his character.

The transfer expert stressed that Manchester United and Arsenal admire the exploits of the 26-year-old who dominated the Serie A and the Super Lig.

Ferdinand makes case for Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a passionate plea to his former club to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The UEFA Champions League winner emphasised the urgent need for the Nigerian forward’s experience in the Red Devils' attack next season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng