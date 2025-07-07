Zlatan Ibile showcased his brand-new Mercedes-Benz online, and fans have been unable to get over it

The street act unveiled his sleek ride via his official Snapchat page amid VDM's probe and investigation into Mohbad's death

The new video has now made the rounds online, giving social media users a gazillion things to talk about

Zlatan Ibile has been on the lips of social media users for a while now, and doubled after he unveiled his brand new ride.

The singer has been embroiled in the investigation of the late Mohbad, Ilerioluwa Aloba's death. VDM had asked him on several occasions to speak up about what he knows concerning the case, but he turned deaf ears.

Zlatan spends millions on new benz amid VDM's investigation. Credit: @zlatan_ibile, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the singer showed off his latest addition to his multi-million garage as he added another Benz to his collection.

This move triggered reactions from online users, who said that it was his way of responding to VDM and all those who expect him to speak up

See the video here:

After Portable dragged Zlatan over the death of his friend, Mohbad, VDM shared another clip pleading with the singer.

Recall that a recorded conversation between Sam Larry and Zlatan trended online, in which the singer revealed that his mother warned him to remain silent.

In a fresh clip, VDM has now made another public request to Zlatan regarding Mohbad's death.

Zlatan's new ride spurs online reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@big_tenni_official said:

"Vdm dea drag bros. Bros dea reply with steady congrats 😂."

@osamudiame_isaiah said:

"God bless our hustle this year amen as we celebrate others , congratulations zlatan 🙌❤️."

@nazzy_lovedoctor said:

"Perfect reply."

@shakuranifowose said:

"Approval straight 🔥🔥."🙌❤️❤️❤️."

@chameleon.639761 said:

"If u like no work hard u go just dey like comment up and down 😂😂😂😂."

@zebra.338118 said:

"Una Papa VdM go dey die for where him dey now, Bad belle 😎😎."

@instawahala said:

"Davido no go buy dis car agn e dn change mind."

Fans react as Zlatan Ibile shows off his brand-new Benz. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

@queenvictoria135 said:

"This period na raining cars oo left n right out celebs just Dey tear cars 🌚🌚make God answer us too."

@sultan_softlife said:

"Zttw customers una head dey there😂💯I see one mumu comment we go soon investigate 😂😂😂ise lo ma pa yin😂."

@mimy_dray_4kt said:

"Wey tax refund still Dey go . He go buy more than than soon 😂😂."

@farmzboy said:

"Keep winning bad belly activist can never bring you down."

@iyoreke said:

"VDM DEY WAIT FOR YOU. RUUUUUUUBISH."

@simply_jayler said:

"This why I say nigerians are not ready for the change they desperately seek, in a sane country with high profile case like mohbad u came out that u know something but ur parents no want make u talk ajeh American detectives for don use u see shege but nigerians been nigerians once u be celebrities they believe u are above the law and they wonder why our politicians get away with things omo🤦🏾‍♂️."

Zlatan Ibile makes fans emotional as he speaks on Mohbad

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Zlatan shared that he and the late Mohbad both hailed from Ikorodu, a revelation that deepened their connection beyond music.

During a Beat 95.9 FM interview, he opened up about his tight-knit relationship with Mohbad and Bella Shmurda, reflecting on their shared journey.

The post ignited a wave of reactions on X, with fans reminiscing about Mohbad’s legacy and demanding justice for the late singer.

Source: Legit.ng