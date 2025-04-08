Rio Ferdinand believes Victor Osimhen's experience and scoring ability makes him the perfect striker for Manchester United

Osimhen has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in 32 games for Galatasaray this season

Manchester United have scored just 37 goals in the Premier League and sit 13th on the league table

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a passionate plea to his former club to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With the Old Trafford club enduring one of their worst Premier League seasons in decades, the former England defender believes the Super Eagles forward could be the answer to the Red Devils' goal-scoring woes.

Rio Ferdinand has pleaded with Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United currently sit in 13th place on the Premier League table with only 38 points and have managed to score just 37 goals in the league, according to the BBC.

The underwhelming performances of forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, who have only six league goals between them, have further highlighted the Red Devils’ need for a marquee striker.

Ferdinand makes his case for Osimhen

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, voiced his concerns on his Rio Presents podcast.

The former Manchester United defender emphasised the urgent need for the Nigerian forward’s experience in the Red Devils' attack next season.

“We need Osimhen, we need experience, we need someone who knows how to score.”

“If I’m Manchester United, I’m making it happen. I want here and now. Osimhen hasn’t played in the English Premier League, but I don’t care. I think he scores wherever he goes.”

“Someone who can show these young strikers at Manchester United how to do it—that’s what Osimhen brings.”

Eyes on the summer transfer window

With Manchester United poised for a summer overhaul, Osimhen remains a top target for the Old Trafford club.

As the club looks to regain its status among Europe’s elite, securing a striker of Osimhen’s caliber could be a major step in the right direction.

Victor Osimhen has scored 28 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season and is wanted by several Premier League clubs. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen is having another standout season, this time at Turkish giants Galatasaray, following his headline-making move from Napoli.

Despite the high expectations, the Super Eagles forward has delivered in style, netting 28 goals and providing five assists in 32 games across all competitions, Transfermarkt reports.

Last year, Osimhen won the 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award, becoming the first Nigerian to win the prestigious title since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

Previously valued at €130 million, the Nigerian forward’s release clause is now reportedly halved, making him a more attainable target for Premier League clubs, as Chelsea and Arsenal have also indicated interest in the Napoli loanee.

Mikel Obi wants Osimhen at Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that John Obi Mikel has reiterated his desire for his former club Chelsea to sign compatriot Osimhen and explained why it has become a necessity this summer.

The Blues were close to signing Osimhen during the summer transfer window but couldn't get the deal over the line before the deadline passed.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are the Premier League clubs interested, while Italian Serie A giants Juventus have also expressed interest.

