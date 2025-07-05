Speed Darlington ignited outrage on social media after sharing an insensitive video on his page about minors

It will be recalled that NAPTIP (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons) declared him wanted for his alleged involvement with a 15-year-old minor

In a new clip, the singer, who is currently out of the country, turned a deaf ear to the backlash and shared plans for other minors, further fuelling the controversy

Embattled Nigerian singer and rapper, Darlington Okoye, widely known as Speed Darlington aka Akpi, has sparked conversation on social media.

Speedy, who was recently declared wanted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over allegations of cyberbullying and cyberstalking, has ignited another buzz online.

Recall that Akpi had shared a disturbing clip, boasting about sleeping with a 15-year-old minor and how she messed up the sheets.

In a new insensitive video, Akpi showed off some iPhone 7's that he plans to give to another set of minors, who he wants to sleep with.

The video has now gone viral, with many sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as Akpi sparks on sleeping with more minors

@iam_mcwalter said:

"Congratulations to the lucky girls waooo Brand new iPhone 7 .. that’s too much oh Presido.. Akpi is such a giver .. jst for orura you will go home with A WHOLE IPHONE 7.. BRAND NEW OH."

@coalcitygist said:

"Bro, can you change that iPhone 7 to iPhone 16 pro max , am sure your Dm will full before you even ener Naija 😂😂😂."

@_anastasia_chinenye said:

"Sweet boyoyo kindly get me one as a birthday gift😍."

@zaddywerblo said:

"Presido giving iPhones means you are overpaying. We agree say na 5k you go Dey give oh."

@don_scoto_001 said:

"Please my Brother never come back this year oo stay there and finish your 18 rooms mansion before you come back. I don’t want you to celebrate your birthday inside police custody. Because Nigeria is very crazy country they will like to show off bye arresting you again, and you will stay for long and wasted energy and resources inside. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING. I WILL LOVE TO SEE YOU GO VERY FAR."

@yungsky___ said:

"Akpi imagine say person tease your sis or daughter with iPhone 7 just to put her to bed and them tell you how will you feel bro."

@sinzuofficial_yml said:

"Presido no spoil all this girls oo if u come give them iPhone them go day over charge now."

Speed Darlington calls out critics over 15-Year-Old

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington claimed he’s being targeted because he’s based in the south, adding he wouldn’t face such harsh criticism if he were from Sokoto.

In a new IG Live, Speed Darlington suggested his 15-year-old claim was for attention and even joked about saying something worse.

Many netizens called him out for being irresponsible, with some calling for his arrest and psychological evaluation.

