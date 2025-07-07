Nigerian music icon 2baba made headlines following appearance at his new mother-in-law's birthday party

Legit.ng earlier reported that the musician, alongside his new wife Natasha Osawaru, had a fun time at the elderly woman’s 60th birthday bash

In the clip that went viral, 2baba was seen performing for the celebrant as netizens pointed out things they noticed about the moment

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia aka 2baba has become a viral topic of discussion online following recent appearance at his new mother-in-law’s birthday party.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats legend was spotted enjoying a family moment with his new wife, Natasha, at her mother’s 67th birthday celebration.

2baba gushes about new mother-in-law during her birthday. Credit: @2babaofficial, @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The birthday party, held in honour of Natasha's mum, drew close friends and family who gathered to celebrate the milestone.

A video from the event captured the moment, the African Queen crooner performed for Natasha’s mum as she danced joyfully to the music.

2baba went on to hype the elderly woman over her new year, which got both his fans and netizens sharing their conflicting takes online

Netizens react to 2baba’s video

odiksenterprises said:

"Eeeiyaaa, he has turned to family musician."

winniefrancesdaniels2015 said:

"Since Tuface marry this girl, is to be performing for her and her people. Tuface never sang for Annie and her family."

ogebreenda said:

"😂😂I love evil repercussion 😂."

dol_ugo said:

"😢😢 See una legend 😂😂😂😂everything just be like play play. Nothing here o."

adterryofficial said:

"See as them Dey Mumu Innocent 😢."

skinrestorant said:

"Don’t blame his elders pls😂 even Benue state gave him one appointment to keep him busy."

merita_baby said:

"Tuface moved from a mega superstar, to a street jamz artist."

dekas_dekass said:

"2baba has turned himself to their family entertainer. Annie really tried to package this guy o but he refused to be packaged 🤦."

ohilee said:

"Tuface Dey do Inlaw work . 🤣🤣. I hear say na every party for Benin, tubaba just Dey sing . Chai !!!!!"

tayoed said:

"Abi he is desperate to belong to the igbenedion family? Nothing is left there now. What exactly is tubaba looking for?"

masterplan007us said:

"Everything is now clear 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Two factor Assurance."

biakz_foods wrote:

"So if Natashas mother is from igbenedion family isn't Natasha supposed to be from her fathers family where is her father from # nawa."

2baba's performance at mother-in-law's party trends. Credit: @2baba

Source: Instagram

Man shows forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng had reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba's allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area the music star was camped by his lover.

