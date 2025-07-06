Being a mother is hard, and Tiwa Savage is letting us know one of the moments that have tested her emotions

The beautiful singer went online to explain to her fans how her son reacted after she disciplined him mercilessly

She noted that while she expected him to react in a certain way, his actions toward her left her speechless

Nigerian social media users have shared their opinions about Tiwa Savage's new post about parenting.

In the video, the singer was spotted lying down on a couch, while she explained that parenting was a different ball game.

She reiterated that she is a very strict mother, and everyone around her knows for sure. Her son had done something upsetting, prompting her to go off on him and discipline him accordingly the night before.

However, she woke up the next morning and found him sleeping peacefully next to her, which warmed her heart.

Tiwa had mentioned that she did not expect to see Jamil Balogun, her only son, react in such a manner.

Other parents in the comments section have also shared their hot takes about similar experiences.

Recall, a video captured how Tiwa Savage reacted after she had a conversation with her son, Jamil, over his attitude.

The little boy was seen using tissue paper to clean his nose while playing with his hi-pad and he littered the floor.

Fans too were amazed after hearing the question Jamil asked his mother for reprimanding him over the tissue paper.

Fans react as Tiwa Savage narrates encounter with Jamil

Read some reactions below:

@chrystalmickey said:

"Baby boys will do everything to put smiles on their mothers faces, if I yell on my son he will cry and come back to say mummy I'm so sorry. Mummy please, angry is very bad... Mummy please, I'm sad.... Mummy I love you.... Mummy, will please tell sorry I am sad."

@officialdaddymo said:

"You discipline who you love. It’s a principle that works every time when it comes to parent and child. You will reap the rewards in due course. 👏🏾👏🏾."

@nma_ifunanya said:

"After yell!ng at my son, he’s crying and next thing he’s filling my face with drooly kisses with tears in his eyes 🥹🥹🥹🥹I can’t 🥹🥹🥹🥹."

@annastacia_mz_ said:

"Well well well as a mum I understand this feeling…. I scolded my daughter a few days back and after a few minutes, I was looking at her face, my heart couldn’t take it….I just hugged her 🥺…. And that’s why most times I don’t like scolding them when I’m angry about my own things because, I might go overboard, but at the end of the day, it is what it is 😁😁😁."

@iampeppi_ said:

"When you use one hand nack pikin, use the other hand draw am and hold am. That’s love ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@ij_peggy said:

"After spanking my son, he’ll cry so much and still come and hug me and tell me he loves me😩I always feel terrible. Children have such a pure heart."

@ehinumzz said:

"Yup me and my kids . I get to even say sorry to them 😢."

@adamasalisu4 siad:

"Just like me and my son…sometimes I feel bad😢."

@dumininuuuu said:

"The day I knew tiwa was strict was when she gave him a side eyes at an event. She was "ybgsybadbisy" the boy knew what she meant immediately and comport 😂😂😂."

Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil, talks About Afrobeat

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil, shared a video of his performance during his school program.

In the clip, Jamil was seen speaking French fluently, showcasing his impressive language skills, he also shared a few words about Afrobeat.

Fans flooded the comments section, praising both the talented young boy and his mother, Tiwa Savage, for nurturing his abilities.

