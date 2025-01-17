Singer Tiwa Savage is currently on vacation from work and she requested her son Jamil Balogun to join her

She shared a video of when Jamil got to her vacation spot and how excited he was to meet with his mum

The Afrobeats queen also prepared an interesting surprise for her son who could not contain his excitement when he saw what his mum did

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage expressed happiness as her son Jamil Balogun joined her for her vacation. She posted a video of when he arrived and how she went to welcome him.

Tiwa Savage takes her son Jamil for vacation, fans react. Image credit: @tiwasavage, @officialjamilbalogun

Source: Instagram

The 44-year-old rocked a swimsuit as she led her eight-year-old to a room that had some of the pictures he had taken at different locations.

On her Instagram stories, she prayed that God would continue to keep her and her son so that they would be able to create more memories together. Jamil informed his mum that she did not tell him she had everything planned out so well for him, and she noted that she showed him in a video but he did not pay attention to details.

Tiwa Savage goes on vacation with son

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories, Tiwa Savage danced with her son as they had a good time. At a point, he sang for her before they had their meal.

It would not be the first time that Tiwa would be taking Jamil on a vacation. They have often spent time together in different countries and she shared the updates online.

Also, she sometimes travels with entrepreneur Sophia Momodu, who is the first baby mama of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido. Sophia's daughter, Imade Adeleke, is also a close friend of Jamil.

Watch Tiwa Savage and Jamil's video in the link.

Reactions to Tiwa Savage, son's vacation

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Tiwa Savage and Jamil go on a vacation below:

@jenni_loveslife:

"Awwwn his excitement. This is so cute."

@nonzeelicious:

"Vacation....when school is in session? Celebrity kid for a reason."

@shylad06:

"That’s nice. But are schools still on vacation? Abi he is home schooled?"

@iamoluwabussy:

"Every single thing for me."

@anita_chi:

"The boy go know him worth, women go dey rush am."

@nyinyechi0l:

"Tiwa's voice is so soothing."

@nyanajiek:

"Money is good."

@_cyn_n:

"My mama for marry rich man. She no try I swear."

@mhiruthel:

"Sheyb school just resume. Chai."

@im_sheilaaa:

"Awww so sweet. Mama loves her boy so much."

@madamtiticollections:

"I they tell this big head @ph.gyal say why nor be @tiwasavage born me she they ask why. See one of the reasons."

Tiwa Savage, son warm hearts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage shared a heartwarming WhatsApp conversation between her and her son Jamil.

Jamil left the Afrobeats Queen gushing after he expressed how proud he was to have her as his mother.

Tiwa Savage, like a proud mother, also reciprocated Jamil's display of love with an adorable response.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng