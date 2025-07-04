Nigerian social media star Peller made headlines with a recent post he made about his relationship with Jarvis

The renowned TikTok claimed celebrities and friends making are advances towards his young lover

In a bold and emotional move, the online streamer issued warnings on how to relate with his woman, triggering reactions online

Nigerian social media star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has sent out a public warning to celebrities and friends showing interest towards his girlfriend Elizabeth Amaduo, aka Jarvis.

The statement, shared on social media, came like a heartfelt appeal, emphasising hard boundaries in his relationship.

Peller made it clear that he demands not only physical distance from Jarvis, but also that her name not be spoken during interactions with him.

He also noted that jokes and fun behaviour around his lover will not be tolerated.

“Pls am a young guy that is just growing u all the biggest mistake u can do to make me disrespect u is been close to my girl l no wan even see my friends close to her anybody please just live her if we are talking no mention her name in our conversation just live her even if u are playing I will do what I want to do before I know u are playing oo thanks for respecting the young guy love u even if u be celebrity follow that rules, pls he get why.”

See his post below:

Peller sparks reactions, warns off Jarvis' admirers

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluchukwu________ said:

"Send him back to school pls . Wetin be this 😂."

nathrichboy said:

"What a funny “man”. This is exactly what happens when a young man is insecure. She’s a public figure, for crying out loud. If everyone starts avoiding her just because of an online relationship, how is she supposed to secure the bag?

"That girl also needs to wake up and truly understand her personal value …she needs to be self-aware. But honestly, I don’t entirely blame the boy either. No matter the fame or exposure, a boy will always be a boy. You can’t fake maturity …even if you’re given all the tools, you still have to live, experience, and grow into a man.

"And for anyone who thinks I’m hating… lol. This is actually becoming too much, and someone needs to call it out. All the best to both of them anyway …peace and love. ❤️."

mhdbillions wrote:

"Omo some people the live normal lifestyle oo ,early this morning love matter I envy you my brother 😂🫣🥱."

big_madonna sad:

"Should we tell this boy that he’s in love while the girlfriend is in business? 🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️😂."

helloreigns said:

"At least when you wake up like this, first say thank you Jesus Christ…."

emmy__couture_ said:

"Guys it’s my birthday today please celebrate in the comment section e no easy 👏."

olatomiwa_usman said:

"The breakfast go loud pass earthquake 😂😂😂😂."

bhad_boy_scott said:

"Early morning love again😂 Una no dey chop Norma Shawarma 😂😂."

Why Peller won’t have VDM on livestream

TikTok star Peller in a video opened up on why he is yet to extend an invitation to VeryDarkMan as a guest on his livestream

In a video with Frank Edoho, Peller explained why his invite could be a distraction to VeryDarkMan

Peller's explanation stirred reactions, with many sharing their observations on Frank Edoho's look in the video

