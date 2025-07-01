A woman shared a TikTok video where she humorously described how her husband reacted after staying awake with their baby all night

The husband, who was initially excited about meeting their baby, ended up looking exhausted after staying up until 4:35 AM.

The video went viral on social media, and many who saw it shared their reactions and similar experiences

A woman shares how her husband reacted after he stayed awake with their baby all night. Photo: @holuwafeyikemi07

Source: TikTok

In a video by @holuwafeyikemi07 on TikTok, the lady said her husband was excited about meeting their baby.

But when the baby finally arrived, the man looked tired from lack of sleep as he stayed with the baby all night till 4: 35 am.

She wrote:

“My husband: Can’t wait to meet my bundle of joy. 4:35 am, bundle of joy no let baba sleep. Ede ku ole ayo Omo na.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of tired new father

The video went viral and garnered over 1.4million views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s expression.

@Shugar said:

"I swear the period my sis gave both to a girl every day this girl go Dey cry and I Dey go work by 8am omo I no know when I insult my sis I pray Gid forgive me and just a small baby also. why baby gondey cry every night like winch."

@Nicki da barbie said:

"I remember when my sister and her baby visited my hostel that year. Walayi I no sleep overnight, na me invite them ooo, na style I use run away for house at night, I go lie on group reading. I will go and sleep my friends place, like it’s not easy, I really like my sleep and I hate disturbance whenever am sleeping."

Ade diva said:

I’m laughing rn is that I’m happy he’s also having the taste of what his wife does without complaining. and I’m happy seeing his eyes swollen how was the vigil sir?don’t forget we still have another one tonight."

@La Ae Cs said:

"my FIL and MIL and my mum's flight has been booked,I'm having twins,dem go carry baby tire. No sleep for them."

@Teebyshima Tee’s plug said:

"The funny part it she would prefer only him and not anyone else at this moment ohh so sorry daddy."

