Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil, recently shared a video of his performance on his Instagram story, where he participated in his school’s cultural day event.

In the clip, Jamil was seen on stage alongside Imade, Davido’s daughter, delivering a captivating recitation in French. Fans were impressed by his fluency in the language, applauding his skills.

The young boy kicked off his speech by introducing himself and shared a few thoughts on Afrobeat, demonstrating his natural charisma.

Jamil sings in Yoruba

In the same performance, Jamil showcased his fluency in Yoruba by singing a song in the language. He even encouraged the audience to sing along, holding the microphone out to them while taking his part of the song.

Cultural representation through attire

Jamil proudly embraced his Yoruba roots, as reflected in his traditional attire. He wore a white agbada with matching trousers, complemented by a black cap and a green muffler around his neck.

While Imade introduced herself as being from Ede in Osun state, the singer's son, Jamil didn’t specify his hometown, but his outfit spoke volumes about his heritage.

A glimpse into Jamil’s life

Jamil has been keeping his fans updated on his life and interactions with his mother, Tiwa Savage.

A few months ago, a viral video showed Tiwa reprimanding Jamil for wasting tissue paper, and his witty response to his mother quickly gained attention, sparking excitement among fans.

How fans reacted to Jamil's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the little boy, with fans sharing their view about it. They praised Tiawa Savage for training. They were also impressed about Jamil's performance in the recording.

@pascaline Olalo shared:

“This is so beautiful to watch. So proud of Jam jam right now."

@adetul said:

"Tiwa Savage must be a proud mother right now."

@olurantich wrote:

"Jam jam, Lion na dey born goat." This is so impressive. Well done Tiwa Savage."

@ololade reacted:

"Jamjam, this is so beautiful. I love your prresentation. Keep making your mother proud."

@Chioma said:

" Such a brillant litlle boy, your daddy will be very proud to see this video too. He has always praised your mother for takeing case of you. God bless them, both."

Tiwa Savage's ex speaks about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, had opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her, and they communicate freely over the phone.

The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, and they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

