A video has captured how Tiwa Savage reacted after she had a conversation with her son, Jamil over his attitude

The little boy was seen using tissue paper to clean his nose while playing with his hi-pad and he littered the floor

Fans too were amazed after hearing the question Jamil asked his mother for reprimanding him over the tissue paper

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil, have been captured having a conversation about the little boy's attitude.

Jamil was playing with his hi-pad and he littered the floor with used tissue papers because he was having a runny nose.

He had a big roll of tissue paper beside him as he was busy with his garget. When his mother noticed what he was doing, she asked why he wasted it.

However, Jamil asked his mother a question after she tried to correct him for wasting the disposable handkerchief.

Jamil reacts to mother

Tiwa Savage, who debuted her acting career last year was amazed with the way her son reacted to her.

Jamil asked her mother if she had a problem. Astonished at his question, Tiwa Savage, said that she was going to whoop his behind.

She also remarked that it was not her son's fault for saying such to her.

Fans divided over conversation

Fans of the superstar were divided over the conversation between the mother and son. A few people said that their children can never talk to them in that manner, while others laughed over the conversation.

Some said they will ensure that their children are their best friends. And as best friends, their kids can say anything to them.

Recall that this is not the first time that Tiwa Savage would be correcting her son. She once scolded him for saying yes without adding mummy to it.

Here is their conversation below:

Tiwa Savage: "You wasted all these?"

Jamil: "I didnt wast it, I just nad use of it. You got a problem with it?"

Tiwa Savage: "Excuse me, I would whoop your behind. (Speaks in Yoruba) Its is not your fault"

Here is the video below:

How fans reacted to Tiwa Savage's video

Some Nigerians captured their thoughts in the comment section about the video. Here are some below:

@mummy_nff wrote:

“Even if i am a billionaire, they no born any of my children to talk to me like this, I swear."

@___olayemi05 commented:

"Yeah my son will always be my best friend fr say whatever you like to your best friend son."

@boluwa_tife007 stated:

"It's not your fault Jamali, it's your father's fault that doesn't know you."

@waliyulaholadeji reacted:

"Did we got a problem."

Tiwa Savage's ex speaks about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, had opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her, and they communicate freely over the phone.

The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, and they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

