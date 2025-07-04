BBNaija reality star Onyeka Chigbo is trending on social media X following a surprise car gift she received from her fans

The video captured the moment Onyeka's fans, known as Onyxtars presented the new car to her amid cheers

The car gift comes after Onyeka Chigbo's heated argument with her colleague Wanni Danbaki on the recent BBNaija reunion show

Onyxtars, the name of the fanbase of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and lawyer, Onyeka Chigbo, has caused a buzz on social media with a gift presented to her.

Onyeka was left in shock and gratitude after her fans gifted her a brand-new Mercedes-Benz, worth millions of naira.

The video which has gone across social media platforms showed how Onyeka was blindfolded at the scene before her fans presented the gift to her.

Onyeka upon seeing the car couldn't hide her excitement as she checked out her new ride.

The lavish display shown by her fans once again brought back the debate about BBNaija fans who present gifts to their favourite housemates.

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Onyeka was caught up in a heated exchange with Wanni during the recent BBNiaja reunion.

The drama began after Wanni called Onyeka jealous concerning Ozee's "relationship" with Victoria, one of the other housemates.

Recall that Ozee and Victoria were friends on the show, and while fans pointed out that she liked him, she denied it every time.

The video capturing the moment fans presented a new Benz to Onyeka is below:

Reactions as fans gift Onyeka a Benz

The video has since gone viral stirring mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

princekadiri_ wrote:

"I thought we left this type of update 2020?"

tarah_dulzurah said:

"una don start again."

bambad___ said:

"Fan wey no get car, no job, no #100,000 balance, e sha rora."

janeey62 wrote:

"Wanni X handi fans coming with cyber truck."

__kemijackson commented:

"Which yeye fans? when would you guys stop all this unnecessary format!"

highsocietyviews commented:

"People wey their papa never chop for house."

rosybelabeautyempire wrot:

"Una still dey do this fans nonsense! Mtcheew.. drive ur car in piece nd stop with the bullsits pls."

officialjane606 said:

"People wey owe house rent and still Dey enter pick and drop bus."

skin_toh_rewa wrote:

"Always fans ni sha. Fans isonu We no dey ever hear when them dey donate the money E reach to shine teeth."

phaatyaat1_ said:

"maybe she want make wanni jealous but the format way she use don cast ."

yhutie wrote:

"When once you hear, we no dey do fairly used. Just know that it’s exactly what it is. Fairly used!"

_iammarvis_ wrote:

"I like as everybody Jst Dey package for this app,me way my fans buy hectares of land for nko?? Na cos I know talk."

Handi and Wanni perform barefooted at an event

In other news, Legit.ng reported a video from the BBNaija twins' performance.

The duo of Handi and Wanni in the video showcased their dance steps as they entertained fun seekers without shoes. Another video also showed the twins behind the turntable.

