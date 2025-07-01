Chukwueze, Nollywood’s Aki, Jowizazaa Storm Billionaire’s Mansion to See Newborn

Samuel Chukwueze was spotted inside the mansion of Clan Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise Nation, who recently welcomed a bouncing baby boy

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze, Nollywood icon Chinedu Ikedieze, and socialite Jowizazaa stormed the opulent mansion of Clan Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise Nation to welcome his newborn.

The all-white event drew attention from the Mbaise community and beyond, with Instagram posts capturing the festive atmosphere.

Chief Nwachinemere, who is popularly known as the "1st Son" and "Clan Chief of Mbaise Nation," has held this prestigious title for over 13 years.

Samuel Chukwueze was in attendance as Clan Chief Nwachinemere welcomed a new baby boy. Photo: vintagedeluxeinteriors.

He takes to social media to share updates on his life and community engagements, and his followers are celebrating the arrival of his child, per Igbo Icons.

The billionaire’s mansion in Imo State was the epicentre of this joyous occasion, as everything Igbo culture was in practical display.

Nollywood actor Aki was instantly spotted upon arrival, with his petite frame and infectious smile lighting up the gathering.

Guests could not help but gravitate toward the legend, whose presence added a touch of cinematic flair to the event.

Meanwhile, Nigerian footballer Samuel Chukwueze and socialite Jowizazaa were seen stealing the show with their dance moves.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the footage on Instagram:

bee_chinwe wrote:

"This has to enter the Guinness book of records! Every Sunday for this baby…He’ll be an awesome child."

lordbizmak added:

"Na everyday them dey visit this mansion to see new born baby, ike gwuru."

maintainchills said:

"New baby me too wan see but security no gree open gate."

elderjayjay posited:

"It's Good to be a Good person.... Vintage style of doing things have distinguished him specially."

olinks4 advised:

"This is getting too much, make the child rest kwanu. He is still growing to for activities. Unless say e don they he dey look for a child."

bigfish_netwrld wrote:

"Since them born this pikin he never rest na from celebration to celebration.

Chukwueze spotted in Umuahia church

Meanwhile, winger Samuel Chukwueze worshipped at Streams of Joy Church in Umuahia on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15.

The popular church is led by Pastor Jerry Eze, widely known for his popular slogan: “What God cannot do, does not exist.”

Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze of Nigeria during the The Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. Photo: Visionhaus.

In footage shared on the internet, the AC Milan star was seen leaving the church service with his friends, accompanied by a team of bouncers for security.

Chukwueze acquires Mercedes AMG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chukwueze is stopping at nothing to make himself happy and has now splashed cash on a brand new 2025 Mercedes-AMG G63 worth over N600m.

The model is one of Mercedes-Benz's most luxurious models as it combines sophisticated styling with practical features, including bulletproof.

In a viral video, the former Super gave his fans a glimpse of the exterior and interior.

