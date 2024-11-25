A video from BBNaija stars Wanni and Handi's performance at a recent event in Lagos is trending online

The dynamic duo went from entertaining the audience with their dance moves to being behind the turntable

However, their performance has been trailed by disappointment as several netizens dropped their opinions

Months after participating on the popular reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9, former housemates Wanni and Handi have settled back into society.

The dynamic duo was among the Nigerian celebrities who attended a block party in Lagos on Sunday, November 24.

BBNaija's Wanni, Handi perform at an event in Lagos. Credit: wannixhandi

Source: Instagram

A video of the twins' performance has also emerged on social media, stirring disappointing comments from many.

In a clip, Handi and Wanni were seen showing their dance moves as they entertained fun seekers barefooted.

Another clip showed the lack of excitement from the audience when the twins were behind the turntable, performing the roles of disc jockeys.

Watch the viral video from Handi and Wanni's performance at the Lagos block party below:

Recall that while Wanni emerged as the runner-up of the BBNaija season 9 edition, Handi was evicted two weeks before the finale.

Reactions trail Handi and Wanni's performance

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video of the BBNaija stars' performance in Lagos. Read the reactions below:

mommy_chizzy"

"WannixHandi my energy queens."

johnnyxgram:

"Wenti dem know say dem dey touch for there."

chef_pepps:

"Without no shoes or slippers."

jannyswiss:

"Goddd my data just waste."

djxk5_official:

"DJs Abi vixen or dancers, kind of confused."

clarity_odus:

"Wetin b this."

iam.lange:

"This looks confusing."

daddieskillz:

"Them be like who wear spider man costume."

dr_fabz:

"These gurls are doing too much mehn!"

sally.smokes:

"They can't even dance! Just jumping upandan like 2yrs olds at birthday parties. Bishes be leveraging their bodies these days, nothing else they can do. And females bee wondering why they're being materialized and disrespected."

Biggie warns Wanni and Handi

Legit.ng recalls reporting Big Brother warned Handi and Wanni over their manner towards Ninja on the reality show.

In a viral recording, Biggie called the housemates and made the twins stand in front while warning them sternly.

He said that the Ninja was an extension of Biggie's authority on the reality show, and he told the twins to apologise to them.

Source: Legit.ng