Emotions are running high in the Big Big Brother Naija house following Victoria and Kassia's clash with Onyeka, and especially after the last eviction

Onyeka's conversation about Victoria and Ozee with Nelly sparked attention online after she said that the former Shatoria member was competing with her

According to her, Victoria only tried to Ozee because she heard that she and Ozee had kissed before

The Big Brother Naija house is getting hotter, especially now that the pairs have been dissolved.

The last eviction saw the end of the road for Ben and his love interest, Chizoba, which further put Onyeka in her feelings.

Onyeka says Victoria is trying to compete with her. Credit: @itsonyekachigbo, @ozeembadiwe, @victoria_uvo

Source: Instagram

Recall that Onyeka clashed with Kassia and Victoria over what Biggie's parrot exposed about her. It will also be recalled that Victoria attempted to Kiss Ozee, who politely declined, shortly after her fight with Onyeka.

Earlier in the day, Onyeka recounted the situation to Nelly, a fellow housemate who had gone to console her. According to her, Victoria is trying hard to compete with her because Ozee kisses her.

She noted that Victoria lied about not liking Ozee, but now she's desperately trying to do the most with Ozee, who he knows has a relationship outside the house.

Watch clip here:

Onyeka spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled come comments below:

@mumaijay:

"I was f00led by her tears this morning, I thought it was for Chizoba leaving 🤣 now we know the reason."

@luvate_stella:

"Ebuka gave her the grace yesterday night and now she feels so validated, too bad we won't rest from this issue anytime soon."

@highchart:

"When will this girl rest? Vicky is not doing competition with you over man than the prize yall came for? Why are you pained over a man that has a serious relationship outside the house Zukwanike Onyeka."

@Rinola_:

"So the whole tears wasn’t cos Chizoba left? No, this woman can’t be real."

@karan_765:

"I was duped! I thought onyeka was crying because Chizoba left, but now we know the truth!"

@VeronicaMadu1:

"So his married, and you're still pushing, sleeping inside the duvet with him, kissing."

@BlessedAjoke:

"When will Onyeka rest untop Victoria matter . I pray Victoria avoid Ozee because at this rate I am afraid for her."

Ozee blasts Onyeka

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Ozee Mbadiwe was livid about Onyeka's description of her relationship with him in the Big Brother Naija house.

The male housemate was seen chatting with his twin, Ocee, and other guys at the gym about Onyeka.

According to him, she keeps creating false narratives about them being on a ship, which is all a lie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng