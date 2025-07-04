Davido has shared new heartwarming videos as he prepares for his 5IVE album tour in the United States

The DMW label boss shared videos capturing him and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on board a private jet, hinting at her involvement in his tour

The new videos of Davido and Chioma have left many of the singer's fans and followers gushing as they dropped comments about their relationship

As David Adeleke, better known as Davido, prepares for his 5IVE tour in the United States, the Afrobeats star has stirred up new discussion regarding his marriage with Chioma Adeleke, better known as Chef Chi.

The DMW label boss shared a series of pictures of himself with Chioma and some of his crew on board a private jet.

Davido shares new video of him and Chioma ahead of his US tour. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

A clip captured him conversing with Chioma, who was spotted with a Labubu beside her.

Another clip showed the couple enjoying a sumptuous meal of jollof rice on board the jet.

Cities Davido will tour in US

The videos and pictures come as the With Me crooner counts down to his 5IVE Alive Tour, which kicks off on July 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

Davido's tour is scheduled to cover cities including San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Toronto, Brooklyn, Detroit, and Atlanta.

Chioma spotted witha Labubu on board a jet with Davido. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The DMW label boss will also be joined by fellow Nigerian artists Victony, Odumodublvck, and Morravey.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that pictures of Davido's tour bus were released by one of his close associates, Tunde Ednut, who informed fans that the singer was prepared.

The bus, painted red, featured a large photo of Davido.

The pictures Davido shared on his page ahead of his tour are below:

The video of Davido and Chioma conversing on a private jet is below:

The video of Davido and Chioma enjoying a meal of jollof rice is below:

Reactions trail Davido, Chioma's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. read them below:

chichi_cruz254 commented:

"Chovido 001 & 002."

may18_souvenirsandessentials wrote:

"Sleep and gists goes together!"

shugaclassymakeoverrr said:

"Labubu don first me enter private jet."

beloved_3019 commented:

"The life that girl wanted by fire by force. Mrs A keep enjoying."

kaniwithgrace

"My favs . Chioma and David Adeleke may the presence of God go with you all in this tour. I pray for God’s protections upon you all in Jesus mighty name Amen."

beautifulflower1973 said:

"Madam Weti you dey count, we don see you for private jet. Now go and seat down."

obiomaangel wrote:

"The one and only Mrs Chioma David Adeleke, haters can choke on it."

rejoice.johnson.12 wrote:

"Chioma has a Labubu."

dolapobusuyi reacted:

"My favourite couple, enjoy your time. More success and breakthrough."

walkwithmethroughmymind said:

"Just look at my faves 🥹. God I feel like crying. My 2nd sweetest people in the world after my family."

30BG fans speak on Davido's album

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido trended on X for moving the release date for 5IVE album by a month.

An update on streaming platform Apple Music showed a new date for Davido's new album that had left fans and critics anticipating.

Amid the reactions, some fans of the DMW label music star have suggested reasons for his decision to change the album date.

