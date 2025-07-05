Davido's fans have shown their love for the singer as he prepares for his 5ive tour across different cities

Many of his followers took it upon themselves to pray for the singer and his crew ahead of the event

Those who saw their prayers were impressed by the outpouring of love and compared Davido to his colleague

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is lucky to have fans who care so much about his welfare and career, as evidenced by their recent actions.

The Awuke crooner is preparing to kick off his tour in the United States, Canada, and Portugal.

The tour will start on July 4 and end in August, as a picture of the singer’s luxury tour bus surfaced online, and many fans are eagerly anticipating the shows in the USA.

In reaction to the good news, many of Davido's fans took to social media to pray for protection over him and his crew.

They prayed that God would protect him whether traveling by air, bus, or even on foot. They also asked for God's safety, requesting that the If crooner and his crew be kept from harm and that he would feel God's presence throughout the tour.

Fans compare Davido's tours to Wizkid

Fans also compared Davido to Wizkid, who had cancelled his tour a few months ago. They bragged that their favorite always stands by his word.

Additionally, another of Davido’s die-hard fans showed their love by recreating the cover for his 5ive album and penned a heartfelt note to appreciate him for his contributions to the music industry.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Davido

Netizens compiled the reactions of fans to what they did for Davido's ahead of his tour. Here are comments below:

@belie_veosas commented:

"We no be like their fav wey dey cancel. Na only una favourite deay that and brek his fans' heart."

@robertsamuel2205 shared:

"We don't cancel tour, love you forever kind David." The is tour will be a big one."

@eni_unique said:

"Dear Davido omo Adeleke we Commit u and ur crew to Almighty Allah to go before u ijmn ."

@fontanaa89 stated:

"Davido na first artists wey I go see wey release album whit just one track omoh Davido get doing abeg."

@oyewolemichael_0 reacted:

"We no dey joke with OBO. May God protect you OBO,, because all you know is love ."

@christie_augustine8 shared:

"Aww Amen, it’s going to be a successful tour ."

thecutelizzy001's profile picture

"Amen, my idolo too dey hardworking. And all the lovers n hates say a sounding Amen."

Burna Boy security guard taunts Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy's security guard made controversial remarks about Davido while he was busy taking pictures with Odogwu's whip.

In the viral post, the security guard was seen taking a swipe at Davido, even sending him to the gallows while pretending not to know him.

