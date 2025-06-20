The viral Labubu toy has seen a Nigerian lady facing criticism on social media over a post she made

The lady had shared a post with content creator Nkubi's daughter's picture, with a caption that triggered backlash

Following the backlash, the lady tendered apologies to Nkubi and his family in two different videos

Skit maker, actor, and content creator Nkubi, whose real name is Victor Nwaogbu, has been trending on Facebook for hours after a Nigerian lady shared a post online

The lady, identified as Chinonso Favour on Facebook, shared a post featuring a picture of Nkubi's daughter with the caption 'Main Labubu.

Nigerian lady faces backlash for sharing a photo of Nkubi's daughter with an insensitive caption. Credit: nkubi/labubu

Source: Instagram

The post quickly gained attention on Facebook, with many Nigerians berating the lady for what they considered insensitive. They called on Nkubi and his family to take action against her.

Amid claims that Nkubi and his family were set to sue her, Favour made two videos apologising to the content creator and his daughter.

In one of the videos, Favour stated that she saw the post on another page, adding that before then she was unaware of who Nkubi or his daughter was.

Despite her apology, Nigerians have continued to criticise the lady.

The video of her apology to Nkubi and his daughter is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady purchased an 'expensive' labubu, a trending toy that caught her attention.

The lady, who spent a huge sum of N160,000 to get the toy, saw her excitement quickly turned to disappointment when she discovered it wasn't in her preferred colour, pink.

Reactions trail lady's post about Nkubi's daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Ann Ijeoma Uc commented:

"Shebi I dn d ask what this labubu is all about, nothing wey musa no go see for gate oo.na labubu today, tomorrow e go be another thing, ordinary teddy bear,dn d reign,oooh God has remembered Teddy,is their turn to shine.leave people's children out of this nonsense trend."

Maryjane Chidozie reacted:

"Please how do i support them ? This is very good development ' i wonder how some people keep mucking something they can't create. Imagine calling someone's beautiful daughter labubu.... some people dey crazy i swear."

Adajeso Ndu commented

"What she's doing is evil no matter how a little child looks, is, you just have to love them, because they are innocent of anything, aswear hand needs to touch that lady."

Ify Jennifer Uwakwe said:

"And I'm sure she has not given birth o. Person wey never know wetin she go born or if she will even give birth at all."

Goody baby TV reacted:

"More grace nkubi teach her a lesson so that others will learn is getting too much is this blue app."

Nkubi teaches daughter how to walk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nkubi brought smiles to the faces of many social media users following a sweet display between him and his daughter.

Nkubi, who can't wait for his daughter to start walking shared a video capturing him teaching her to take her first step.

In the video circulating online, Nkubi proudly held his baby girl with his hands as he walked with her.

Source: Legit.ng