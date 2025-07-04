A radio sports analyst and journalist, Oluwaseun Luqmon Ajidagba, has shared a video of himself with the legendary Peter Rufai before he passed

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, fondly called Dodo Mayana, died on Thursday, July 3, 2025, after a prolonged illness

The video of Peter with the journalist moved people, with some pointing out that he looked unwell at the time

Emotional reactions have followed a video of late Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, before his demise on Thursday, July 3.

Peter died at 61 after a prolonged illness, and left football fans in tears as tributes poured in for him.

A sports journalist releases a video of himself with Peter Rufai. Photo Credit: Jerome Prevost, Facebook/Ajidagba Oluwaseun

Source: Getty Images

Sharing a video of himself with the 1994 AFCON winner, journalist Oluwaseun Luqmon Ajidagba, said the location was at the Agege Stadium during the Inter House Sports Competition of Wellspring College.

The journalist explained that Peter was invited to inspire and speak to the students on that day. The radio sports analyst prayed that God grant Peter eternal rest and console those he left behind.

The journalist wrote:

"This was me & Late Peter Rufai A.K.A Dodo Mayana at Agege Stadium during the Inter House Sports Competition of Wellspring College where he was invited to inspire & speak to the students of that School. May Almighty God grant him eternal rest & console those he left behind. Rest on Dodo Mayana."

In the clip, Peter stepped out and waved after the journalist introduced him to the guests at the stadium. Netizens who watched the clip said Peter looked unwell.

A video shows Peter Rufai at the Agege Stadium in Lagos. Photo Credit: Mark Leech, Facebook/Ajidagba Oluwaseun

Source: Getty Images

People react to video of Peter Rufai

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of Peter Rufai below:

Adesomo Adeniyi Joseph said:

"May his soul rest in peace, stay strong those he left behind, his spirit will continue to inspire us all 💪."

Adedayo Oseni said:

"He is looking very sick in this video. so sad. May his soul rest in peace."

Udeme George said:

"I’m of the opinion that when we see people and notice they are not in good health,it’s only nice of us to raise alarm especially when they among those who’ve served Nigeria with everything they got, sad to see this video,sad."

Ladi Egbedire said:

"Seun, Dodo don sick for this period already, he has lost so much weight in this picture, may his soul rest in Eternity...."

Nonso Okoh said:

"Rest in peace legend, he was not feeling to well in the video."

Cause of Peter Rufai's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the cause of Peter Rufai's death, which threw Nigeria into mourning.

Rufai’s health issues were not entirely without precedent. Back in October 2012, he collapsed in his Lagos office and was hospitalised overnight, an incident many dismissed as fatigue at the time, Channels TV reported.

Medical records from that episode were never made public, but family insiders had disclosed it was the first red flag of a heart‑related ailment that would resurface a decade later. In the last two years, close friends noticed the once‑energetic academy owner scaling back pitch sessions.

