Nigerian music superstar Davido is tour-ready as he releases the list of American states he will be performing during his tour

The singer, who announced to his fans that he will be embarking on a tour for his newly released album in March, has unveiled his bus

Fans of the singer have shared their excitement about this new development, especially those residing in America.

In December 2024, Nigerian social media users were excited to see a post by David 'Davido' Adeleke, in which he made a special announcement to his fans. The singer revealed that he would be releasing a new album in 2025.

According to the Grammy-nominated artist, the new album, titled 5IVE, represents his story, his truth, and his growth. In April 2025, the singer released his fifth studio album, much to the joy of his fans.

He also told them that he would be going on a tour in America, and as a result, he has been making plans.

In a new development, a photo of his tour bus was released by one of his close friends, Tunde Ednut, who informed fans that the singer was ready. The bus, painted red, featured a photo of Davido.

Recall, singer David Adeleke, aka Davido shifted the release date of his fifth studio album 5ive which was originally scheduled for March 14, 2025.

Fans of the Grammy nominee noted that they were eager for his album release despite its postponement.

Several people gave the reason Davido postponed his album and appreciated him for his consideration.

Reactions as Davido gets tour-ready with new bus

@mrbright4kidss said:

"The evidence of having Igbo guys around you. You go sabi the business."

@itsfredor said:

"The only thing Tunde no fit post about David na DAVIDO just went to toilet. Apart from that no news e no fit carry. That’s called being A friend, fan & family in one. If you no fit fan me like this get lost."

@kii_ra0 said:

"I dey osun make them come pick me abeg make we tour together👏."

@tegaofabuja said

"Wizkid never do Bus 🚌 once ooooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Aje."

@iamoriginal1 said:

"Davido Legit fans Una life no go spoil 🙌."

@shadeleecious said:

"When is he coming to London !!!!! - after cancelling on last night show we need him here asaaapuuuuuu ❤️."

@usman_muhammas said:

"5ive album of the Year, no be 003 wey cancel tour because of low ticket sales or because them no dey hear him Gbedu again 😂."

@iamomameziolokor said:

"When you are surrounded by the right people. Makes the game A1 😍😍😍."

@vianfelixo said:

"Wow! Consistently active and occupied, very industrious.... This tour will be a huge success for sure ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

30BG fans share why Davido Moved album release date

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Afrobeats star Davido is trending on X for moving the release date for this fifth studio album 5ive by a month.

An update on streaming platform Apple Music showed a new date for Davido's new album that has left fans and critics anticipating.

Amid the reactions, some fans of the DMW label music star have suggested reasons for his decision to change the album date.

