Afrobeats star Davido is trending on X for moving the release date for this fifth studio album 5ive by a month

An update on streaming platform Apple Music showed a new date for Davido's new album that has left fans and critics anticipating

Amid the reactions, some fans of the DMW label music star have suggested reasons for his decision to change the album date

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido has moved the release date for his upcoming fifth album by a month.

Davido's album initially scheduled to drop on March 15, 2025, has been moved to April 18.

While the DMW label boss didn't provide a reason for this change in release date, especially since the album was expected to drop in barely 20 days, the new date has been effected on popular streaming platform Apple Music.

Davido's 5ive album comes after the release of his successful Timeless album released in 2024, which included global hits like “Unavailable” and “Feel.”

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared what his fans should anticipate on his 5ive album.

Davido said 5ive would be a game-changer. The DMW star is believed to have been working tirelessly in the studio, experimenting with new sounds and collaborating with top producers and artistes.

Reactions as Davido's postpones 5ive album

Davido's action has sparked reactions from his fans and critics with many throwing shades at the Afrobeats sensation.

However, some fans are speculating that Davido postponed the release of his fifth studio album because of Ramadan fasting, which commences on March 1 as they praised him for respecting Islam.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Davido's decision, read them below:

damilola069 said:

"Davido postponed album, Very good decision. You cant drop album inside fasting period and expect good result , its a common sense. He respect the Islamic religion. Goat."

Zamosings said:

"Ramadan obviously."

Ibi_Efe reacted:

"He’s scared burnaboy might do him bad thing."

nativealhaji2 said:

"Because he knows that seyi vibez EP will just cover his glory."

atandaakeem79 wrote:

"March is for Ramadan. April for 5ive. Nice one."

@BrightKidz said:

"I the pity FC, 5IVE never drop wizkid flob burna flob, onec Davido drop 5ive una go believe the king of afro beats."

Mellanibwoy reacted:

"Na because of Ramadan sha People like me won't be streaming for Ramadan period sha."

MeekMiles2 commented:

"Fear fear, Album go swallow Album" If you know, you know.

thebwoyjoe said:

"Omo I no wan believe dis Album wey I don dey dey jam for sleep self."

