Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, has shared his opinion about 2Baba’s apology to his new wife, Natasha Osawaru

The comedian, who is also a divorcee, expressed what he deduced from the situation after 2Baba's video caused commotion online

Ayo Makun's comment has now sparked mixed reactions from social media users who shared their hot takes

Mixed reactions have trailed Ayo Makun's post about Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba's freshest controversy on social media.

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2Baba's recent comments about his failed marriage to Annie Idibia sparked controversy.

He claimed he lived in "bondage" during their relationship and stated that men aren't meant to have just one sexual partner. These comments quickly went viral and attracted mixed reactions online.

In response, 2Baba apologised to his current wife, Natasha, for his previous statements. However, this apology hasn't silenced the critics. In reaction to the situation, Ayo Makun noted that all he saw from the apology video was a man under duress.

He pointed out that men are raised to be strong and to stay silent, even in the face of struggles, and when they do speak up, it often doesn't end well

Ayo Makun wrote:

"It’s always easy to cast the first stone at the supposed offender. No one pauses to ask him the most humane question “Are you okay?” And when they do, it’s rarely without an agenda. No one really cares.

"I just saw a man under duress taking accountability for his actions. Not because he’s perfect, but because he’s human. As men, we’re raised to suffer in silence. Whether we’re right or wrong, we’re told to “man up. Even when we finally speak, it rarely ends well."

See his tweets below:

Fans react to AY's comment about 2baba

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@wealthclouds_ said:

"Why is he under duress? What have I missed guys!"

@officialbsolomon said:

"There is duress in peace again! I tot he left bondage for peace ! Which one come be duress again."

@naylowcute said:

"Birds of the same feather….defender of polygamous men association of Nigeria 😂😂😂 was he under duress when he said what he said at the podcast?"

@jennygagathe1st said:

"Oga U’re just contradicting yourself left and right. Do u have a problem with the fact that he’s under duress or have a problem with the fact that he’s taking accountability?"

@mrs_ogyny said:

"I no just understand why una dey pity 2Baba🤷‍♀️, is he complaining? Is he a baby? Doesn't he have the right to choose again? He's in love, let's all respect his decision abeg 😂😂😂."

@misz_pea said:

"Peace of mind still dey make person go under duress?"

@glambykobim said:

"Nothing is wrong with him, the only thing I see is that he nor Dey see chance carry different girls again like before when he Dey with Annie."

@sauceprince1 said:

"It’s terrific to see other MEN say DUNG about the legend. But I’m happy to see a reasonable one here, speaking his truth not for one, but for all."

@auntynene_blog said:

"What is this one saying 🫤. While you’re seeing a man under duress, we are seeing a man under a spell."

Daddy Freeze ignites debate as video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the 2baba situation is not just one that concerns his immediate family, but also his close associates.

Daddy Freeze, his friend, has once again gone online to react to the situation after he tendered an apology over his earlier comment.

According to Daddy Freeze, several steps have been taken to bring the legend back on track, as he details his experience.

