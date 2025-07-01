Nigerian actress Annie Idibia, the ex-wife of legendary singer 2baba, recently made the frontline of blogs

The mother of two was seen in the backseat of a car as she dressed elegantly for an outing

Fans and netizens who came across the video gushed over how she moved on from her marital crisis

Annie Idibia, the ex-wife of Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia aka 2baba, has piqued the interest of many after a new video of her emerged online.

In the new viral video, Annie appears effortlessly elegant, beaming with smile on her face despite her marriage crisis with the musician.

Annie Idibia causually shows off her beauty on social media. Credit: @annieidibia, @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

Note that after the African Queen hitmaker, declared the dissolution of his marriage with Annie Idibia, he quickly moved on and is now in a union with Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Even though 2baba and his new lover Natasha have been posting their love video online, Annie Idibia, who has two children with the musician, is living her life freely.

The latest video shows Annie Idibia inside a car, casually showing off her beauty.

The actress’ new video resonated with many people and spurred pleasant conversations online, with many stating that she has found peace of mind since her relationship with 2Baba ended.

Watch the video below:

Annie Idibia’s video ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_vcuteofficial wrote:

"Some marriages make you really pretty and glowy. While some drain the hell outta you.. 😔."

jigsaw_1225 said:

"We all know they will do everything to look good because they're back in the market."

ugly_akaru_1 said:

"Im happy for her as well….. but always remember “ picture no day talk truth and belle no day show wetin e chop."

pretty_divaella said:

"I will always say this , if it doesn’t bring you peace kindly take your leave 👏👏 you can be happy alone and never make your life revolve around any man."

veevogee said:

"The moment Annie saw who they left her for, she recovered fast😂😂😂. I love it."

hafsatharou said:

"I have never liked her with 2baba,look how she’s glowing nowwww.😍"

princess.nansi said:

"It’s giving happiness, happy for her."

barbie_savage122 said:

"Omo she kon fine more nowadays oo😍😍looking like sweet sixteen 😂😂."

kallyrosecateringservices said:

"Nothing sweets me than seeing this woman so happy again. Chief really lost it."

iam.chioma_ said:

"Omg, she’s finer and hotter 🔥😍."

chibyte said:

"Tuface too will upload another smiling video....everybody dey pretend say them dey happy. It is well, I pray they find peace."

lucy_ng2 said:

"Thank God for her life, she’s looking healthy and beautiful 🤩."

2Baba makes appearance with Natasha Osawaru

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng