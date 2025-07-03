The 2Baba situation is not just one that concerns his immediate family, but also his close associates

Daddy Freeze, his friend, has once again gone online to react to the situation after he tendered an apology over his earlier comment

According to Daddy Freeze, several steps have been taken to bring the legend back on track, as he details his experience

Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, professionally known as Daddy Freeze, has once again weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding 2Baba.

Family, friends, and fans of the music legend have expressed concern about him. Many believe that 2Baba has changed drastically since his messy and dramatic separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Daddy Freeze claims 2Baba is deteriorating while Annie is flourishing, as he reacts to the ongoing controversy. Credit: @daddyfreeze, @annieidibia1, @charlybrave

The fact that the singer no longer performs at shows and even moved all the way to Benin to live with his new wife, Natasha, has also been a source of worry to his friends and family members.

Recently, 2Baba opened up about his failed relationship with Annie Idibia, citing that he lived in bondage. He also noted that a man is not built to have just one sexual partner.

The statement soon went viral, and in no time, 2Baba came back online to offer a heartfelt apology to his wife, Natasha, for speaking in such a way.

His actions ignited an online debate from netizens and Daddy Freeze, who shared his stance on the situation. According to Daddy Freeze, Annie has worked hard to resurrect her brand ever since she returned online. However, we can't say the same for 2Baba.

Freeze wrote:

"2Baba Is Deteriorating While Annie Is Rising; My Message To 2Baba Over Apology."

Watch the video here:

Reaction trails Daddy Freeze's comments on 2baba

Read some reactions below:

@kobe.isikima said:

"Annie is a Queen! She will always remain a Queen!"

@anniesharon_ said:

"Shey una support am when he went for Natasha , abeg make una leave us."

@adanaeriukwuanu said:

"Tuba is experiencing peace of mind and I love it for him😍🤭."

@nmachi001 said:

"Queen Annie, please don’t take him back. Oh. The World thought, you were his problem not knowing it was the other way round. 😂😂😂."

@iammissp2 said:

"Annie took her blessings with her.God wey say he who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtaineth………??you know the rest😂😂😂Our God is a good God."

Daddy Freeze stirs reactions on social media with his take on 2Baba's comments on sexual partners and apology video. Credit: @honourableOsawaru

@star_loveinfinity said:

"A lot of man don’t understand the blessings that can come with a woman and when that woman leaves, it shows she has left . Only the wise understand this saying . I’m not saying she made him because you can’t make anyone but remember this , there are people that when they enter your life, they add to this huge blessings and aura . Like those who know this will know exactly what I’m talking about. That’s a fact."

@classywigsbybree said:

"This one is no longer Annie’s problem😂😂😂 I love this for her. Girl is enjoying her peace now. Even tho is annoying seeing the man you loved and the father of your kids continues behaving like a child. He should just rest abeg."

OAP Do2dtun expresses concern over 2baba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Do2dtun expressed worry on social media about a recent video of Nigerian music legend 2baba issuing an emotional apology.

The apology, which has since gone viral, saw the singer retract the statements he made about being faithful to one woman.

Do2dtun raises questions about the video and the people surrounding the veteran musician at this triggering moment.

