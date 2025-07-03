Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy’s 34th birthday celebration has been embroiled in controversy

The Afro-fusion star celebrated his new age on Wednesday, July 2, and the party was filled with family and friends

However, the birthday post made on Instagram attracted attention after he was accused of deleting his photo because of his rival, Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been called out by netizens amid his 34th birthday celebration.

The Grammy-winning singer took fans on a nostalgic journey with an endearing throwback picture from his fifth birthday.

Burna Boy ignites reactions around Davido's album. Credit: @davido, @burnaboygram

Netizens noted that the City Boy crooner first shared a photo of his birthday cake with the symbol of 5 on it, while posing with his sisters.

It didn't take long before the post was deleted and replaced with a similar image, although this time the figure appeared to have been edited out.

The beautiful image depicted a young Burna flanked by his two sisters, both dressed in lovely retro outfits, with the birthday boy smiling proudly behind a cake.

The slight change in the picture ignited reactions online as many claimed that he didn’t want to indirectly promote his rival Davido’s recent album, 5ive.

See the pictures below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Recording Academy, which organises the renowned Grammy Awards, caused intense outrage on the Nigerian cyberspace following a recent publication.

A debate was ignited on the academy's official X page as they analysed the growth of the Afrobeats genre and mentioned their top three artists, triggering reactions.

In the same tweet, the Recording Academy discussed how Afrobeats gained popularity in the mid-2010s, as well as their top 10 tracks, which range from 2Baba's African Queen to Rema's Ozeba. In the tweet, the Grammys identified Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Rema as the best three musicians in the Afrobeats music genre from 2010 to present.

Burna Boy’s birthday picture trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stagenations said:

"Na now gan gan he promote the album lol 😂."

callme_armani said:

"It’s the 5ive season bruh you can’t change it lol 😂😂😂 no matter how try."

abstar_1 said:

"But the cake still says 5 now abi my eyes dey pain me ni😂😂😂."

conelayodele23 said:

"Who God don bless no man can curse, davido is blessed."

officialkelly_damsel said:

"He’s always chasing clout with Davido name."

just_simply_bella said:

"The shape of the cake na still 5😂this my fav ehn😂😂."

tessymonta said:

"Naa Davido matter go kpai dem 😂😂."

kay23omotola said:

"Burna is fighting himself,david no see am...since david mentioned him as a new cat..burna no gree rest...burna rest."

ability__001 said:

"He for remove the cake too now cause the cake is five also since him get Sense so?😂😂😂."

iamtherealallegedly said:

"Nawa ooh,I no be him fan but maybe na for people not to start calculating his real age or na only him knows why..bloggers eh."

Burna Boy, Davido seated close at Grammys

Legit.ng also reported that the two Nigerian music rivals were seated close to each other at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.

A video of the seating arrangement was seen online, with the two artists sitting only one table apart during the music celebration.

