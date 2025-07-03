Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman and Burna Boy have continued to ignite reactions around their newly formed relationship

The two stars generated a buzz earlier following their meeting that took place in Abuja on June 28

Many were surprised to see the activist having a good time during the Grammy winner’s recent birthday party, as many considered his closeness with Davido

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has continued to strengthen his ties with Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social commentator and the singer met recently for te r first time as she gave an update about their hangout.

VDM, who’s known for dragging celebrities and politicians alike, shared on Instagram that he and Burna Boy had a heart-to-heart conversation — not about women, fame, or wealth, but about Nigeria’s future and the Ratel Movement.

Following that, videos from the Grammy winner’s 34th birthday held on Wednesday night, July 2, revealed that VDM made it as one of the guests.

The outspoken young man was seen conversing with Burna’s mother, as he later revealed that he also met with the singer’s grandparents, who were excited to have him around.

See the video below:

VDM and Burna Boy spur reactions online

Verydarkman, known to be an ally to one of Burna Boy’s rivals, ignited reactions around how he comfortably relates with different personalities without choosing sides.

See the reactions below:

callmejay247 said:

"See as burns they smile 😂😂."

tipsyadebukola said:

"Is burna okay like this? Because what’s he doing around VDM?"

sandyberry31 said:

"The Ratel king we see you 👏❤️."

trusted_interiors_ said:

"Burna to the world 👏."

billiondollars__page said:

"Hmmmm Paulo go Dey hide 🙈 him face make VDM no see lol 😂."

specialgram1914 said:

"This VDM sha 😂😂any where belle face na NGozi."

samson.szn said:

"Make una Dey play, so him no be human being too Abi lol."

awi_show said:

"I'm not understanding the closeness between them now oh."

eddysland33 said:

"So because it’s Activist now. He shouldn’t enjoy his life or been invited to a party or birthday."

ikukunkemakonam said:

"Burna should be very very careful.. VDM use to gather information that he'll use against you in future.. This is why Wizkid remains the wisest."

mynew846 said:

"Anywhere belly face atenu bot."

johneyblazeycb said:

"Sorry burnaboy i couldn’t accept that 200m for your birthday that’s why I couldn’t perform next time make it a million dollars."

stsoloverses said:

"From OBO to Odogwu 😂😂."

jaykay001_ said:

"lol las las d guy na just hustler."

stelkim8 said:

"Burna be ready oooo, and don’t allow this boy enter you, because you’ll regret it, he will start from your mother 😢

bravo_gizzy said:

"Person wey don collect dollar lowkey wettin una expect 😂 ??. Even portable wey no get value ODG press ham 20m thoe we no see receipt. but I’m very sure say the money ODG go press for portable go reach 10M that time 😂."

Lady apologises to VDM for misjudging him

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has posted a heartfelt video apologising to VeryDarkMan (VDM).

She admitted that her previous dislike for him was misplaced. In the viral clip, the young woman disclosed that she never liked VDM and often criticised him for being “too loud” and “talking about things that didn’t concern him.”

But after witnessing his recent activism, especially his participation in the protest by unpaid FCT primary school teachers and pupils in Abuja, she had a change of heart.

