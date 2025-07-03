2Baba's new wife Natasha Osawaru has broken her silence after the singer tendered an apology

2Baba's wife and Edo lawmaker dropped a post on her Instastory about the year 2027

Meanwhile, some Nigerian netizens flooded her social media page, asking her to release 2Baba and dragging her

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has finally broken her silence after music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, issued a viral apology.

Legit.ng reported that 2Baba made headlines with a video in which he gave an unreserved apology to Natasha and his children, following his interview with Nedu Wazobia.

This comes after the criticisms over a controversial remark he made about male sexuality and monogamy.

In a remorseful video, 2Baba acknowledged the gravity of his words and the hurt they caused.

Natasha finally breaks silence after 2Baba's apology

The Edo lawmaker returned to social media on Thursday, July 3, as she shared a post about 2027.

While she didn't give full details about the post, it seemed to be her reaction to the newly formed Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition party ahead of the 2027 election.

Natasha is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing the Egor Constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly.

"2027, God's plan," Natasha wrote in a post.

Screenshot of Natasha Osawaru's post below:

Nigerians flood Natasha Osawaru's page

Following 2Baba's viral apology, some netizens have stormed Natasha's Instagram page criticising her.

Others urged the Edo lawmaker to let go of the African Queen crooner.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

deboraholarenwaju04 commnetd:

"honorableosawaru abeg free our legend release him from ur bondage biko."

anthoniaeta wrote:

"Natasha please for the sake of his kids free 2BABA."

_stelz_benz commented:

Natasha #free 2face from the bottle you hang am

ikushee1 said:

"This water don pass garri, abeg we are missing our legend, na beg we dey beg u help us return our 2baba."

praise831_ commented:

"Madam what did you do to 2baba, undo it now."

soulsister_ebi said:

"2Baba finally meets 2Mama."

janessupplement wrote:

"So he no even marry you ?? his brother said u are a gf."

engrdavidclifford said:

"What did you do to 2baba ? That’s my favorite right there. It hurts me so much to see him like that."

officialwinniejohnson commented:

"Shebi una say Annie no good. una don see say na Annie dey package una legend since Abi ? Abeg Natasha , na you fit Tuface . Anything you do with him is perfect."

celebrity_police1 said:

"Is not funny anymore.I did not want to talk bad or to see some people bad and take sides now I am seeing that is getting out of hand and is not funny anymore. If what 2baba brother said is true about you then I think I will discuss with some of my powerful and spiritual friends from India together they will combine thier forces and destroy what so ever you have done on our LEGEND."

2Baba's apology: Nigerians blame Nedu

In related news, Legit.ng reported that some netizens took to Nedu Wazobia's Instagram page to react after 2Baba's viral apology.

Some netizens blamed the media personality over the mixed reactions that trailed 2Baba's apology to Natasha. Reacting a netizen said, "Nedu has done it again."

