Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has shared a video as evidence to prove his financial stability following a recent rift between him and his elder brother, Jude Okoye

The singer flaunted various views of his newly renovated mansion and included a cryptic message

Peter Okoye's mansion makeover quickly gained attention, stirring comments from his fans and followers

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, one-half of the defunct PSquare duo, has caused a stir on social media with a video of him flaunting his mansion's new look.

Peter Okoye shared the video as proof of his financial capability following a recent exchange between him and his elder brother, Jude Okoye.

Peter accompanied the mansion reveal with a cryptic caption that read,

"I pray for this type of “broke or brokeness” to locate you in Jesus' name: Say a big Amen in the comment section,👇🏽Happy new month"

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a fresh rift erupted in the Okoye family as Peter responded fiercely to a cryptic post made by his elder brother.

In a viral post, Jude recalled how the people he managed and shouldered their responsibilities turned their backs on him until they became broke and failed to take accountability.

The comment did not go well with Peter, who affirmed that his claims were false.

According to Peter, he earns more as an independent artist than he did when he belonged to the PSquare duo and was being managed by Jude Okoye.

In related news, Peter Okoye had been accused of misleading the investigation and providing false information about his education and company finances.

The video Peter Okoye shared showing his mansion is below:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

uc_uchendu said:

"Peterpsquare please I love half of this your brokeness please."

bakeranita02 commented:

"Amin ooooo somebody shout fire."

uc_uchendu said:

"peterpsquare please I love and want this your brokeness even if na half."

gabbycech101 commented:

"Heaven on earth , beautiful and peaceful home."

nonyce1 said:

"If na me get this one My leg no go dey touch ground."

chukzyjad89 reacted:

"You’re rich and wealthy that’s true @peterpsquare but if you take the statement from your brother @judeengees personal then you’re broke, come to think of it when we had Psquare they were among (if not) the richest Nigeria Musicians on Forbes list by net-worth but right now we can say these for you or your brother."

ds_miss said:

"You can still have all this liabilitie and still be broke. The real question is, have you invested enough ????

art_by_odinakachukwu commented:

"Brokeness wey come with chandelier light ok."

ijeomaiduh commented:

"Your elder brother probably knows you so well, he knew you'd react like this. Don't be so predictable next time though."

Moment Jude Okoye, Rudeboy, left court

Legit.ng also reported that Jude Okoye was with Rudeboy as his N850m money laundering case was delayed.

EFCC slams Jude with seven-count charge over Ikoyi property, accusing him of acquiring a high-value Lagos property using suspicious funds from illegal sources.

Some netizens suggest Jude and Paul are siding against Peter, igniting fresh tension around the Okoye brothers.

