Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid caught the attention of many online with his appearance on Comedian Shank’s livestream

A video went viral, capturing the Essence crooner on the calm streets of Los Angeles with some of his crew members

Many who came across the clip were surprised at how Wizkid playfully engaged Shank and promised to create more fun memories with him

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, took netizens by surprise wth his appearance on Comedian Shank’s livestream.

The singer, known to have an enigmatic private life, was seen calm streets of Los Angeles laughing and joking with the Nigerian streamer.

Wizkid donned his signature white singlet on an ash pants as he casually bumped into the streamer with his team.

The singer and the YouTuber engaged in some playful banter, and the father of five promised to meet up again to create fun content.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian music star thrilled his fans during the recent Hollywood Bowl concert held in Los Angeles.

The Afrobeats international talent was one of the guest performers at the renowned event and left the audience with a memorable moment.

In a heartwarming moment after his performance, Wizkid brought his beloved third son, Zion, on stage. Lifting the young boy onto his shoulders, he placed him gently on the podium for fans to see. Known for his shy personality, Zion quickly turned his back to the crowd and made his way backstage, unable to face the cheering audience.

His adorable reaction drew laughter and applause, leaving both Wizkid and the audience in fits of laughter.

Netizens react to Wizkid’s appearance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hotspot_tbl

"Wizzy is humble man...see the vibe like they've been friends for a while

furkhaog said:

"First streamer to meet my Oga 🦅🦅🦅❤️❤️shank more grace."

manlikephlamez_ said:

"Brooooo… I love how this guy is always happy."

lilsegez said:

"Biggest Wiz 😂 Always happy to see him talk mhen."

blessedceebrain said:

"Wizkid na international na 👏❤️."

sirmartins_01 said:

"I no grin comot from the video I don view Am over 100 times."

sniperchase_7 said:

"And they go say he get pride. He knows a real one 🦅❤️."

bigtimeosama said:

"I just day smiles 😂 since I watch this ... biggest bird ... this one no day do peller things."

emescashie10's profile picture

emescashie10 said:

"Some funny stuff ke bro to see wizkid again."

bennchuks's profile picture

bennchuks said:

"Wiz go wine u but no panic 😂😂😂."

4pf4lyf said:

"Peller dey one side dey text Dolu to link him up with him papa."

khaix_44 said:

"Haha Peller go dey one side Dey cry 😂."

Peller narrates encounter with Wizkid's Son

In a previous report, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, found himself on the trends table after he shared his experience with Boluwatife, Wizkid’s son.

In the footage, Peller was chilling with his babe, Jarvis, when he suddenly narrated how he had reached out to Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife.

According to him, he sent a direct message seeking a chance to create content with his superstar dad.

