BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim has continued to receive massive backlash over her native language, Igbo

Legit.ng recalls that reality TV star was called out after a video showed her stuttering to converse in Igbo

A few hours after that, netizens dug out an old video of Erica in a chatty interview with BBC Igbo, igniting a fresh round of criticism

Reality TV star and actress Erica Nlewedim has continued to ignite conversations around her alleged inability to speak Igbo language, her native tongue, fluently.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Erica came under intense criticism on social media over her use of the Igbo language.

This was after a video of the reality star with some friends during an outing emerged on social media.

The short video captured Erica struggling to speak Igbo, with those around her correcting her pronunciation.

The video has gone viral, generating massive reactions across social media platforms in the country.

Erica, born as Nlewedim Ngozi Ugomma Erica, is a native of Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria.

She began her secondary studies at Lagos' Victory Grammar School and later transferred to Ikeja's Command Secondary School. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State.

Old Video of Erica trends

In a throwback interview clip with BBC Igbo, the reality TV star was seen introducing herself and revealing details about her background in her native language.

Fans and netizens who came across the footage were forced to question Erica’s actions in the controversial clip that has got many talking.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Erica’s old interview video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@IfyUche1994 said:

"Someone that used crayfish and redoil to cook noodles in biggie's house said she can't speak Igbo and people believe, nawaa!"

@Ijeco said:

"Very local Aba girl. She didn’t expect the reaction she got. She was expecting people to clap for her for not knowing how to speak Igbo. In 2025?? Girl just fly away. Nobody send her."

@Amy_beke said:

"She said someone was teaching her what to say."

@iam_fantom said:

"Be like she no really sabi speak Igbo. This Igbo sounds unfiltered!. Tf is abu m onye Arochukwu Abia State?🤦🏽‍♂️"

@son_of_the_soiI said:

"Brainless igbos in Lagos have been told that speaking Igbo is razz.. so even the ones who can speak hide it."

@Adatwice said:

"Like my cousin that grew up in Enugu went to primary school for 2 years there acting like she can’t speak Igbo meanwhile she’s got the accent."

@only1chiefff said:

"No leave her neck."

Erica likens her cooking skills to Beyoncé

Legit.ng earlier reported that Erica Nlewedim caused a stir on social media over a video of a meal she prepared.

On her official X page, Erica shared a video of the vegetable soup, also known as ‘efo riro’, that she prepared. The Nollywood actress seemed to acknowledge her failed attempt at making the soup, going by the caption that accompanied her video.

According to Erica, she made efo riro, and she followed the steps she saw on YouTube. The reality star then likened herself to music star Beyonce, who is also famed for not knowing how to cook.

