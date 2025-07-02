Do2dtun has expressed significant worry on social media about a recent video of Nigerian music superstar 2baba issuing an emotional apology

The apology, which has since gone viral, saw the singer retract the statements he made about being faithful to one woman

Do2dtun raises questions about the video and the people surrounding the veteran musician at this triggering moment

Popular media personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, aka Do2dtun, has called for support and concerns towards music icon 2baba.

Legit.ng recalls that in a recent episode of Nedu's podcast, the music star stated that a man is not built to be sexually active with just one woman. He argued that a guy can love a woman but cannot have a sexual relationship with only one woman.

A few hours after his statements went viral, 2baba retracted his words and apologised that he had messed up. He pleaded with his new wife, Natasha, whom he called the love of his life, fans, and children.

In his apology, the African Queen hitmaker acknowledged the seriousness of his statements and expressed profound regret for the pain they caused.

In a series of tweets, Do2dtun voiced concern for the singer, pointing out that 2baba never handles such issues. He mentioned that the iconic vocalist is regressing and does not seem good at all.

Do2dtun believes 2baba is weak, and someone is exploiting it. He was disappointed in the individual who was carrying the singer's camera. The media celebrity claimed that someone is pressuring him to be someone he is not.

The OAP also stated that the singer requires therapy or a thorough evaluation, as something is wrong. He mentioned how trauma and fear can make people vulnerable, especially when they are outside of their comfort zone.

His words in part:

““Please, I don’t like this 2afce I’m seeing. Something is not right at all. He can express himself how he chooses to, but why always make him retract a video or apologise like a child?. He is vulnerable, and& someone is milking it. Whoever is holding that camera is wicked. Someone is forcing him to be who he is not. 2face hardly addresses anything, even in his worst scandals. He never addresses anything like this. Something is wrong. He is regressing, and I hate it.

"I don’t care what his personal life or choices caused for him, cos that will be our 1st choice of defence. We can’t all judge him sometimes. He can’t be wrong all the time. Even if he is, I won’t replace the masterpiece he created for his mistakes. This isn’t looking good at all.

"At this point, I’ll say this out loud. I think 2Face needs help. Therapy or genuine evaluation. Something is not right at all."

See his tweets below:

Fans react to 2baba’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_lorduzi wrote:

"Imagine running out of one marriage and instead of having fun ,healing ,focusing on a new path … you rush enter another marriage … must you be married ? Stay single and live your truth."

kaffydance said:

"A sound perspective."

nwamaka.ndego said:

"It is what a man loves most that kills him. See where he has landed himself. Consequence of not staying one place. Now he has entered one chance. Serious one chance that he may never come out from. See the way they have turned Legend to nothing. Na wa o.

chiny_godwin wrote:

"It’ makes sense o boss! I couldn’t watch that video to the end, it was really really really uncomfortable!!! I wish 2face well! ❤️."

atehsandrine said:

"No one is forcing him to do anything. Natasha is the cure to his nonchalance. He has finally met his match. Congratulations and goodluck to them."

uniquestellp said:

"He didn’t poorly express himself anything 😂😂😂 that’s who baba is . That’s exactly why he said in that reality show . Just that now tu-mama no gree am sleep for house after the podcast hence the apology 😂😂😂

teeto__olayeni wrote:

"Who is the someone??? Same you people that said he now where he gets peace of mind???? Abeg o,allow him enjoy his peace in peace 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

nenejones_esq said:

"My exact thoughts! He was sent out of the house with a cane and made to apologize! Un-legendary Legend! God will help him."

italianpizzasharwama said:

"Natasha's got that guy on remote control, legend turned puppet, his apology video mood is everything

melcherishijeoma said:

"Bro dey fear to call name, and u know is Natasha dat hold that camera."

2Baba makes appearance with Natasha Osawaru

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

