The legendary singer 2baba has stated he can survive without music, thanks to smart investments

The African Queen crooner insisted he's comfortable even without music and focused on life beyond fame

Online users praised the singer for his humility, while others question the silence in recent years

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has finally broken his silence following recent rumours suggesting he may be broke or struggling financially.

In a candid chat on the latest episode of the +234 Mzansi Podcast, co-hosted by popular actor and media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, the African Queen hitmaker shut down the speculations, declaring that he's far from broke.

2Baba confidently said during the podcast episode that has since gone viral:

“I’m not broke. I invested my money. I can live with or without music”

2baba states he can survive without music, thanks to smart investments. Photos: @official2baba/IG.

Source: Instagram

The veteran music star explained that while he may not be making headlines every day or flooding social media with luxury, he has made solid investments over the years and lives a very comfortable life.

According to 2Baba, he doesn’t feel pressured to maintain a public image or chase relevance like some of his colleagues. He said he’s at peace with his journey and not moved by the need to prove anything.

He said, adding that he has a life outside music and fame:

“I don’t have anything to prove to anybody anymore. I’ve done my part, and I’m still doing things behind the scenes."

The singer also subtly addressed fans who often compare him to newer-generation artists who are more visible on social media and in the entertainment headlines.

He stated:

“Not everybody has to be on the gram 24/7 to prove success. I’m chilling”

See the video here:

Fans react to 2baba's interview:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ichaka_001:

"Who says he's broke?

@Oluwase38339584:

"Person wey be billionaire. Real estate yapa for Ago Okota and Festac"

@OMOx77

"Anything way make you feel say this Ogees broke that mean say you day whine yourself. They invested well, unless maybea few of them. Na Reekado get a nightclub so."

@NwanehoMiracle

"I don't know why some people think musicians or footballers don't invest. You as a common man, when N100m hits your account, you will think of how to invest the money into something, so what makes the musicians any different?"

dbossman1011

"People don’t know how rich this musicians are, they make money from everywhere, from YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, endorsements, shows mostly. Free gifts from people, they don’t suffer"

@heniyke2002:

"This guy is going down slowly, I think the right time people should come to his rescue before it is too late. They need to wash his head. Blackface needs to be investigated; there is something going on with this guy, honestly.

@dapo1738

"No be lie. It’s just that presently, you don’t have cash to do 1 or 2"

2Baba insists he's comfortable even without music. Photos: @official2baba/IG.

Source: Instagram

2baba speaks on infidelity

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba caused a stir on social media with his claim about men not being able to be with one woman.

The music legend spoke on the Mzansi podcast, where he asserted that a man cannot be with just one woman sexually.

According to 2baba, a man can love and respect just one woman, but when it comes to bedroom matters, a man can't be with one woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng