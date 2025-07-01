Social media activist Verydarkman has responded after being accused of having relationships with policewomen by a blogger

The blogger had made allegations against the activist, claiming that he had romantic ties with multiple police officers

Verydarkman shared a picture of his alleged lover and even made a call to the person in the post

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has responded to allegations that he has been romantically involved with several policewomen. The accusations were made by a popular blogger, who linked the activist's involvement with the late Mohbad’s case to his alleged relationships with police officers.

The blogger shared a video of Sam Larry disrupting Mohbad’s music video shoot, holding a cane.

In response, the activist had offered N10 million reward for anyone who could provide more footage from the video, as well as N2 million for anyone who could connect him with the women featured in the video.

Reacting to the allegations, Verydarkman clarified that most of the policewomen he was allegedly linked with are Public Relations Officers (PROs) within the security agency.

He shared a picture of Josephine Adeh, the PRO of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and made a call to her. When she picked up, he addressed the claims, and she dismissed the allegations, stating that only a guilty person would be disturbed by such rumours.

VDM then asked the officer about a case involving a man who had reached out to him, and the PRO provided an update on the matter.

The activist suggested that the people spreading rumours about him must be from her office, and speculated that she may have offended someone. He added that this wasn’t the first time he had heard such claims.

VDM speaks about police PPROs

Verydarkman also spoke about his connections with other police PROs in Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Akwa Ibom, noting that some of them were handling cases for him.

He further commented on the beauty of the women he works with, joking that nothing would happen if he was dating any of them.

VDM commented that he was seeking money, specifically, from politicians. He mentioned that he expected the money to come from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This marks the first time Verydarkman has been linked to a woman, after months of rumours about his sexuality.

A few months ago, he was accused of being gay and only interested in men. However, he recently shared a video showing the leg of woman, which sparked reactions among his followers.

A few days later, he posted another video featuring the woman, further fueling discussions online.

VDM's president poster surfaces, fans react

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had reacted to the viral poster of his 2027 presidential poster.

VDM expressed his concern about the lack of patriotism among Nigerians, urging the public to be more engaged in the upcoming election.

He state his plan as the election was drawing closer by the day with his fans.

