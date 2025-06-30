Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and wife have gained the attention of many as they dedicated their newborn son in church

Legit.ng reports that the lyrical evangelist and his wife announced the arrival of their bundle of joy in January

Pictures and videos from their son’s dedication made the rounds online, showing off how beautiful they looked

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, have dedicated their son to God in church.

In January, Legit.ng announced that Moses and his wife welcomed their first child, a newborn boy. To commemorate the birth of their child, Moses made a music video for his song, featuring Nathaniel Bassey, in which he expressed his admiration for God's benevolence.

Gospel singer Moses Bliss and wife dazzle at son's dedication. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Over four months after welcoming their son, the couple announced on Instagram that on Sunday, June 29th, they took him to church for dedication.

The gospel singer shared videos and photographs from the dedication, describing it as a moment of gratitude, love, and purpose. He acknowledged God's graciousness and kindness.

“Today, we dedicated our precious son to The Lord. A moment of gratitude, love, and purpose. Our God is gracious and kind”.

In another post, Moses Bliss wrote:

“Still dancing in the overflow of God’s goodness. What a day to remember! Our son is dedicated, and our hearts are full”.

See his posts below:

Moses Bliss and his wife ignite reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

psalmistrebecka said:

"I pray that the Lord would bless him and that he would grow to have deep encounters with the Lord and always have a hunger to go deeper with the Lord in Jesus name amen."

victoria_olanma said:

"I will marry once and I will marry right 😍."

odigie_petere wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful people."

preyeodede said:

"Congratulations my dear family."

rexidams said:

"Congratulations MOG and Barr. God’s blessings to your Son and entire family. Keep winning."

olubunmiakinakin wrote:

"😳 My God!I love this beautiful family of God!💙💙💙"

adwoaagyeiwaa99 said:

"Marriage really look good on you Mrs."

agapebeautysecrets said:

"Twins for real😍. So much resemblance ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations."

aghoghomusic wrote:

"Huge congratulations, your son is blessed in Jesus name!"

tnajmusic said:

"Congratulations 🎉👏 my beautiful people."

aritadjei said:

"Oh my goodness why this pictures at this time ah Moses my in law we gonna go to work ooo,now see what you have done am smiling and praising God 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻for this beautiful and wonderful day,to God be the glory."

vfl_collections said:

"As una dey congratulate rem that if you are SINGLE this year your spouse will locate you. Amen. Remember to buy one or two tops from me."

_dbillionaire_ said:

"This is so beautiful to watch, you can't serve God wholeheartedly, and he won't come through for you. Nothing beats kingdom marriage, the peace can't be explained."

florriepat1 said:

"Congratulations.. Beautiful vibes...Marie really matches Moses...Vibes...a Support in Every Word...❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

yechi_06 said:

"She really looks up to Him every single step of the way ❤️it’s so sweet to see❤️There’s no better way to call a Man❤️MYLORD…than this I am so sure this was how Sarah was with Abraham too. Lord God Almighty shebi you know me and Mummy Sarah and Marie are in the same WhatsApp group."

darejustified said:

"CONGRATULATIONS FAM."

ubthewriter_ said:

"Awwwn ❤️ You guys look so beautiful like you are getting married to each other again. God will keep your marriage in Jesus name."

Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, dedicate their son in style. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss speaks on Ebuka Songs' contract

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer dismissed rumours that he held grudges against his former signee.

Moses said Ebuka Songs ended what should have been a three-year contract after 11 months. The singer added that despite Ebuka's unexpected exit, he harboured no ill feelings towards him.

The singer said he prayed about Ebuka Songs' request to pursue a solo career and subsequently gave his blessing for him to follow his path. According to Moses Bliss, he harbours no ill feelings towards Ebuka Songs despite his sudden exit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng