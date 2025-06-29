Regina Daniels’ sons, Moon and Kharly, share the same birthday, turning 5 and 3 respectively, on the same day

The actress opened up about how each child transformed her life, calling them her “heartbeats” and “sunshine.”

While fans flooded the comments with love, some were puzzled about the boys sharing a birthday, sparking fresh debate

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko, is in a celebratory mood as her two sons, Moon and Kharly, mark their birthdays on the same day.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, the young mother of two penned an emotional tribute to her boys, describing them as the “most magical part of her life” and sharing stunning new portraits of the adorable brothers.

While Moon turned five, his younger brother Kharly clocked three, with both birthdays falling on the same date, a detail that has since ignited curiosity online.

Regina Daniels writes heartfelt notes to her boys on their birthday. Photos: @regina.daniels/IG

In her lengthy post, Regina reflected on motherhood and how each child has helped shape her into a stronger, more grateful woman.

She described Moon as “vibrant, full of questions, and a fierce spirit,” and praised Kharly for his “tender personality and sweet cuddles,” adding that he has taught her patience and a kind of love she never imagined.

She wrote:

“Sharing a birthday feels like God’s way of reminding me twice just how blessed I am"

Regina ended her tribute with a prayer that both sons will grow to be “worthy of emulation” while showering them with unconditional love.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Regina Daniel's post

@Ada_Lovelyn commented:

"Awwww this is too cute Two kings, one birthday! God really blessed Regina big time"

@bigdaddy_xx wrote:

"Wait o! Both children born on the same day but two years apart? Na real miracle birthday"

@TheRealStella said:

"Say what you want about her, but Regina is doing so well as a mum. This is beautiful to see"

@its_KingDave shared:

"Regina dey play this motherhood role like pro. Those boys are lucky! Happy birthday to them"

@QueenZinny stated:

"Abeg make una no overthink the same birthday thing. God can do anything. Na twins by grace"

@ToluGold opined:

"One husband, two birthdays, one celebration cake Regina is living soft and smart"

@MamadorBee shared:

"So beautiful to watch them grow. I remember when she just had Moon. Now Kharly too is 3? Time flies"

Regina Daniels opens up about how each child transformed her life. Photos: Regina.daniels/IG.

