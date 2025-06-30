Annie Idibia has joined Regina Daniels, in celebrating her two sons Munir and Kharly as they marked their birthday

Annie Idibia also shared her sweet experience with Regina Daniels' sons as he disclosed their unique qualities

The actress' adoring comments about Regina Daniels' sons have gained attention from fans

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has penned an adorable message about her colleague, Regina Daniels' sons, Munir and Kharly as they marked their birthday.

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina penned an emotional message to her boys, describing them as the “most magical part of her life."

Annie Idibia hails Regina Daniels' sons for their big hearts and contagious smiles. Credit: regina.daniels/annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Joining Regina, Annie, who has a cordial relationship with the actress, sweetly described Munir and Kharly's special qualities.

"To know Moon and Kharly is to fall completely In love with them … Moon has a very big heart for such a young kid ,extremely caring ,loving and lovable at the same time - hin get my mumu button ooooo .. And My big baby Kharly with the very contagious smile, his laughs must make *u sef laugh out loud Mummy Annie loves you both silly and really sad that she can’t be there with guys on this special day I pray that God and the universe will constantly be in your favor sons." she wrote.

Annie also described Regina as an incredible mother, who is intentional about her sons and stepchildren.

Annie Idibia speaks about Regina Daniels’ intentional parenting. Credit: annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

"@regina.daniel … I wanna let u know that u r an incredible mom,very intentional about the boys and In fact with all d kids. Yes,yes girl u r doing a good job raising the boys,they are blessed for having a mom who is soooooo intentional about them… And its also such a beautiful sight and a lot of “ awwwwwwwwwwwww” to watch how daddy bonds with them at all times."

Reactions trail Annie Idibia's birthday message

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, including a response from Regina Daniels. Read them below:

smplyjessie1 said:

"Two of dem is a definition of Regina and Ned."

one_star_general commented:

"Na because she’s supporting you for failing in your God’s given marriage make u Dey write this long episode mtweeeew."

amaka_345 said:

"Happiest And Beautiful Birthday Great Sons Heavenly Blessings Now And Forever Amen."

stargrand3 reacted:

"First son, Dad’s shape of face with mum’s complexion. Second son mum’s shape of face with dad’s complexion. An amazing blend!"

onwudiwelinda commented:

"Hbd llnp cuties. Gina your first son is your look alike. Exactly when you were little with same smile."

vivianneivy commented:

"You're a kind hearted lady, that's why I love you for years n still here supporting you in all seasons. You're also an incredible mom to your amazing daughters n to their other siblings, God will always reward kindness... Happy birthday to Regina's babies."

dibaskin said:

"One for you and one for Daddy. Black and yellow .happy birthday to your sons."

