Moses Bliss has shared adorable videos and pictures from his Bliss Experience music concert in Abuja

One of the highlights from the event was the moment the gospel singer's wife, Marie Wiseborn, addressed people who attended the concert

Moses Bliss' reaction as his wife spoke to the audience left people gushing as many teased the gospel singer

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss held his music concern, Bliss Experience, in Abuja on Friday, October 25, which was attended by Christian worshippers.

Following the concert, Moses flooded his social media timeline with videos and pictures from the concert.

Moses Bliss's wife addresses worshippers at his Abuja concert. Credit: mosesbliss

The concert's highlight was a video of his wife, Marie Wiseborn, now known as Marie Bliss, addressing worshippers at the event.

The gospel singer seated in the audience was beaming with smiles as his wife charged the worshippers. At a point, Moses stood up and clapped for his wife as colleagues who sat close to the singer teased him.

Sharing the video, Moses Bliss wrote in a caption,

"Chai One highlight from last night that filled me with boundless joy was when my wife @marieblissofficial gave the most impactful welcome address @blissexperience_Thank you @son_oftheprophet for capturing my reaction."

Watch video as MosesBliss'' wife gives welcome address

Watch another video from MosesBliss'' Abuja concert

See pictures from the gospel singer's concert below:

What people are saying about video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

gracianelly:

"Where are those people that were talking about the way she dressed!!!! Life is more than clothes, fashion and trends!!! There are places Wisdom will usher you into that clothes will never!!! At the end of the day, school is not scam!!! Being a child of God is Bliss."

stephanie_darah:

"Moses Bliss is super proud of his wife. The joy and fulfillment of marrying a pretty and intelligent woman is written all over him. Wives… make your husbands proud."

prettee_dimples:

"Abi Na “couples Instagram” I download?"

iamtemmy_temmy:

"Moses bliss is one of the men who married right."

iam_marthamalusi:

"I will marry once and I will marry right."

dovey_queency:

"E remain make you shout out loud “Na me get am ooo."

MosesBliss'' wife celebrates 25th birthday

In other news, MosesBliss'’ wife, Marie, turned 25, to the joy of her fans.

The singer's wife turned a new age on August 20, 2024, and she took to her social media timeline to announce it to fans.

Marie, who married Bliss in February 2024, shared a series of lovely photos of herself in her birthday suit.

