Sharon Ooja took to Instagram to express gratitude for marrying the man of her dreams on her 1st wedding anniversary

The actress thanked God for sustaining their union and prayed fans also find spiritually aligned partners

Fans prayed for similar fairytale unions, while others were moved by her testimony of love and divine direction

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke has left fans swooning after she shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Ugo Nwoke, as they celebrated their first traditional wedding anniversary.

The screen diva, who tied the knot in a star-studded traditional wedding ceremony held in Abuja in June 2025, flooded her Instagram page with emotional words reflecting on the blessings of her marriage.

She also posted a video from her traditional wedding shoot with her husband. In the clip, the couple was all loved up.

In a post that quickly went viral, Sharon said:

“Happy traditional wedding anniversary to me and my husband! Thinking back to this beautiful day, I can’t help but smile!!! I had my dream traditional wedding and married my dream man… Oh, we are pure and living evidence of God’s grace and favour.”

Sharon Ooja celebrates her 1st traditional wedding anniversary with a beautiful note to her husband. Photos: @sharonooja/IG

Source: Instagram

She continued:

“Every day, I just say silent prayers to God for the gift of a beautiful marriage… because it’s only God that sustains. And where God provides, He heavily protects.”

The “Gidi Up” star also encouraged her fans to remain hopeful in finding love.

She concluded:

“As I celebrate the anniversary of my traditional wedding while we count down to the white one, I pray God grants you all you require and gives you a partner that not only complements you mentally and spiritually, but someone you can grow in Christ with.”

See the video here:

Netizens gush over Sharon Ooja's romantic clip

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded her comment section with prayers, admiration, and envy.

@songstress_86 gushed:

“Sooooo beautiful ahhh memories…. What a time we had. As if I was there!”

@queenmo_90 added:

“OMG! Feels just like yesterday awwwwww happy trad anniversary my Queen and her King. God is good!”

@helenoola wrote:

“Happy Tradversary my Fave, may God continue to sustain and protect this marriage for you.”

One fan, @bossettejay, claimed the post came as divine confirmation:

“Funniest thing is, I was just singing ‘Give me substance, give me proof…’ then I open IG and I’m seeing this post with the exact song. Thank you Jesus, because this post is proof that you have heard my prayers!”

Sharon Ooja thanks God for sustaining her union. Photos: @sharonooja/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharon Ooja marks first civil wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported in February that Sharon Ooja warmed hearts with her first civil wedding anniversary post on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the Nollywood star posted a throwback video of her and her husband, Ugo Nwoko,’s civil wedding ceremony. In the clip, the couple was all smiles about the big step they were taking to forever.

Sharon Ooja then accompanied the video with a caption where she heaped praises on her husband, Ugo Nwoke. According to her, the past year was filled with God’s mercies, and their civil wedding ceremony is one she will never forget.

