Moses Bliss has finally addressed his former signee Ebuka Songs' exit from his Spotlite Nation music label

The gospel singer shared what he did after Ebuka Songs told him about plans to leave his label despite signing a three-year contract

Legit.ng recalls that some netizens had claimed Moses Bliss and Ebuka Songs snubbed each other during gospel singers' linkup at The Experience

Gospel singer Moses Bliss, who also owns Spotlite Nation, a Christian music label, has finally addressed his former signee, Ebuka Songs' exit.

Moses Bliss, while speaking to the press at The Experience 2024 concert, where he and Ebuka Songs performed separately, the singer dismissed any grudges between him and his ex-signee.

Speaking further with TVC, Moses Bliss revealed Ebuka Songs ended what should have been a three-year contract after 11 months.

"He terminated his 3-year contract after 11 months," Moses Bliss said in the video.

The singer said he prayed about Ebuka Songs' request to pursue a solo career and subsequently gave his blessing for him to follow his path.

According to Moses Bliss, he harbours no ill feelings towards Ebuka Songs despite his sudden exit.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ebuka had cited a clash of visions as the reason for his departure from Moses Bliss' label.

Watch video as Moses Bliss finally speaks on Ebuka Songs' exit from his label:

Netizens react to Moses Bliss' video

Read some of the comments below:

Giving1085:

"Moses is so well spoken, intelligent, and mature. God has you for a purpose, and you are fulfilling that purpose. You explained the situation at the right time. Bravo to you."

edithchika5046:

"Bliss is a very gentle, peaceful and Godly man."

angelladesire3091:

"I remember on his bliss experience Abuja also Abuka announced in the same place and then bliss show was disorganised though it was successful we bless the lord."

estheromotinugbon1578:

"God bless Mose Bliss. You are a true child of God both in attitude and action. Worthy of emulating. I also like how you talk. You dont talk carelessly You are young but with a mind of an elderly person. God bless your ministry."

MrsDeborahBangura:

"U are indeed an example of Christ. More Grace Min Moses Bliss."

Moses Bliss, Ebuka Songs at the gym

Legit.ng recalls reporting a fun video of the gospel singers at the gym when they were still together.

One of the clips showed Ebuka Songs struggling to lift a weight.

The fun video stirred reactions from many including singer Frank Edwards, who teased Ebuka.

