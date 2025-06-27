Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie made the rounds online after a video captured him playing golf

The talented movie star was seen in the company of other golf players who cheered him on during his game

The actor’s first son, Leo, shared the video on his social media and expressed gratitude for his father’s health

Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie has been captured engaging in a sports activity.

The thespian’s first son, Leo, shared a video of his father on a golf course about to play a ball while getting directives from fans who were within the field.

Pete Edochie’s first son Leo shares video of his father playing golf. Credit: @leoedochie

Source: Instagram

After a little hesitation, the movie star made a quick pass, which was followed by cheers and claps from other sportsmen around.

Sharing the video online, Leo Edochie wished his father had been playing golf for long and spoke about how it would have stopped the actor’s weight gain. He went on to thank God for the life and health provided for his father.

“If only my Dad plays golf, he wouldn't have put on this much weight. But in all, we still thank God for life and good health. Golf is life.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Pete Edochie’s video

Netizens found Leo's caption offensive, as many called him out for speaking about his father's weight.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

laydee_flaymz said:

"Very insensitive thing to say but what do I know."

worldwidedami wrote:

"From Yul to Leo, Pete has peculiar children."

b_okene said:

"Ah.. na wa o."

charlysangel1 said:

"For A wise man like pa Pete he has some really Fuulish children."

kel_23790 said:

"Cho cho cho children! Tufiakwa 😂."

thesandypreneur said:

"These children are the weapon fashioned against this man. May we not born rubbish oo."

anita__chi's profile picture

anita__chi said:

"Na wa for this kind caption he write for him papa o. Haba."

___tiana11 said:

"They say “lion no fit born goat “ omo this lion born plenty goat."

meeldread said:

"You dey body shame your papa ke😂 Omo! None of una just wise."

iammoria1 said:

"And your Dad looks more healthy than you 🙄."

ugochi.okebaram said:

"Just coming back from his page😂😂😂😂. God Abeg ooo I don’t want to laugh but😂😂😂😂😂😂Something is definetly wrong somewhere."

oneandonlykasi said:

"This thing a di zi kwa ordinary 😢😢."

iphy_homes_ said:

"Who did this man offend in the past cos why are all his children the opposite of him. How insensitive."

ellahofthegoodlife wrote:

"A good man with stooped sons like it safe to say most male children are nothing to write home about, Thank God the generation that made it mandatory to have male kids are getting sad with their decision.Most men o before Una go chop me."

sis_miracle said:

"But you still put on and you dey play am."

Pete Edochie celebrates his first son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it was a moment of celebration for the Edochies as Pete's first son, Leo, marked his 55th birthday on Saturday, April 26.

Pete simply shared a picture of his first son and added a short message that read, "Happy birthday Son."

Yul also joined his father in celebrating his elder brother as he recalled his experiences with Leo.

