Nigerian music star Wizkid trended online following his beautiful rendition at the 2025 Hollywood Bowl concert

A video captured the heartwarming moment the singer brought out his third son Zion to greet his audience

Zion’s reaction upon seeing the massive crowd before him amused many as they shared different observations

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid thrilled his fans during the recent Hollywood Bowl concert held in Los Angeles.

The Afrobeats international talent was one of the guest performers at the renowned event and left the audience with a memorable moment.

Wizkid brings out third son Zion on stage in Los Angeles. Credit: @wizkidayomedia

In a heartwarming moment after his performance, Wizkid brought his beloved third son, Zion, on stage. Lifting the young boy onto his shoulders, he placed him gently on the podium for fans to see.

Known for his shy personality, Zion quickly turned his back to the crowd and made his way backstage, unable to face the cheering audience.

His adorable reaction drew laughter and applause, leaving both Wizkid and the audience in fits of laughter.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid joined the list of celebrities in the country who have enrolled their children at foreign football academies.

On Friday, March 15, Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock aka Jada P shared a short clip of her first child with Wizkid, Zion, being enrolled at Nigel James Elite Coaching academy.

The short clip showed Wizkid's son in the Spanish club Real Madrid jersey as he was handed the football academy jersey.

Zion, who is Wizkid's third, joined the academy run by Nigel James, the father of Chelsea captain Reece James and his sister, Lauren James, who also plays for the Blues women's football club.

The video shared by Jada P comes weeks after a photo circulated on social media showing Zion with Jada P at a football academy.

Zion Balogun hides from crowd at Hollywood Bowl concert. Credit: @zionbalogun

In the picture, Zion was seen with his coach, paying attention to his instructions. The young boy in the viral picture wore a Cristiano Ronaldo number 7 jersey from the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr and posed with his leg on the ball like a professional player.

Netizens react to Zion’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

djpblack__ said:

"Zion wey no like crowd and camera 😂."

only1boujee said:

"Please if y’all are not goin to drop streaming platforms abeg make the videos longer 😭😭😭😭😭."

mene_moni_1 said:

"See as I dey smile like mumu this kind morning 😂🔥❤️."

gentle0049 said:

"Lol Father of the year ❤️🦅 bring Morayo too give her mic 🎤."

only1stanz said:

"A true superstar."

_goodlife4pf said:

"I dey inside toilet dey open teeth dey laugh dey mumu 😍😍😍😍."

that.boyreno wote:

"I don watch dis video like hundred times e too sweet 😂❤️."

brymodml said:

"17,000 executives seats baba no Dey find crowd again e no want noise."

oyin8065 said:

"The difference btw Bolu and Zion is glaring😂😂 see as Zion dey shy. When wiz brought out Bolu at this age, he owned the stage and even gave them presidential shake and wave😂😂love them 😂❤️❤️."

mikky_wheelz said:

"E PAIN ME SAY UNA NO DROP STREAMING PLATFORM.. 🤦🏽‍♂️."

Wizkid's son Zion rocks expensive neck piece

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion shifted the attention of many Nigerians online.

The cute little being was seen in the comfort of his parents Wizkid and Jada P's sitting room as he had a moment to himself.

Zion was seen wearing one of the musician's popular ornaments and was glad to see what he looked like after checking himself out in the mirror.

