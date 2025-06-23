Shank Comics, whose real name is Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, has finally met Afrobeat star Wizkid in person

The popular social media personality, who has been abroad building his streaming career, encountered the music icon in the United States

Their meeting happened ahead of Wizkid’s Hollywood concert, with fans praising the singer for the warm and respectful way he treated the comedian in the viral video

A video of Adesokan Emmanuel, aka Shank, meeting Wizkid has gone viral on social media, and the surreal moment continues to elicit reactions from fans.

Shank Comics, a popular streamer, has been collaborating with others abroad and generally helping put Nigeria on the global map.

Wizkid cheerful, as he meets Shanks. Credit: @wizkidayo, @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

His innovative approach to streaming, one of his sources of income, has gained him widespread popularity as he transitioned from skit-making.

The viral clip, spotted by Legit.ng, shows Shank losing his cool after linking up with the Afrobeat superstar.

In the video, Shank is all smiles as Wizkid not only greets his audience but also interacts warmly with him. The singer, who headlined the Hollywood concert, asked Shank how long he had been in LA.

The video sparked much scrutiny online, with fans sharing their observations and highlighting the contrast between Wizkid and his rival, Davido.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Shank links with Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mrwellz101 said:

"Wiz knows how to use aura to chose people who comes close to him, the least people u expect him to chill with are the ones he would pull up, imagine shank is Still Live and he didn’t tell him to cut. This is why I like his way and to obo who likes carrying people along too that’s who he his no hate every one with their style but personally I’m like wiz I don’t just roll with every one I let my intuition select."

@mykevisuals said:

"Omo I don watch this video like 500 times!! BIG WIZ!!!"

@soltouchh said:

"Shank is branding himself internationally... Man is going to be in the class of showspeed... New season for Him.. so happy for the man... Big ups..ALL GLORY TO GOD.'

@president_oluwashola said:

"Na only Olamide wiz no dai lie to 😂😂😂. Others, na prank 😂😂😂."

Fans compare Wizkid to Davido as he links up with Shanks. Credit: @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

@kelvinomaghomi said:

"One reason i love wizy is the promise and fail😂😂😂keep waiting for funny stuff."

@afohgram said:

"“For as long as you want me here”… may my tongue always produce key responses. Amen❤️"

@toria_nimi22 said:

"Awwwwww..I’m in love with these duo😍❤️❤️."Their physique is everything I want in my man."

Shank goes ‘Gaga’ after seeing Cole Palmer

Per a previous report, Shank was ecstatic after watching Cole Palmer play live for the first time during his visit to America, where he attended a match at the stadium.

The skit maker shared his love for the footballer and promised to give out two important people in his life to the footballer.

Fans in the comment section were left stunned by Shank's enthusiastic reaction to seeing Palmer and his unexpected promise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng