Nigerian international star Wizkid has left a lasting impression on fans and fun seekers who were present at the just-concluded Hollywood Bowl

The Afrobeats singer made it as one of the guest artists at the renowned music carnival, as he entertained the audience with some of his classics

A new video caught the attention of many online after it showed the father of five performing a cover of Kevin Lyttle’s Turn Me On

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, showed off his sonic dexterity during the just-concluded Hollywood Bowl concert in Los Angeles.

After his documentary debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, Wizkid returned to the stage for another performance.

Wizkid performs Kevin Lyttle’s Turn Me On cover at Hollywood Bowl concert. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @kevinlyttle

The megastar appeared in a sold-out event at the Hollywood Bowl, performing iconic hits as well as songs from his most recent album, 'Morayo'.

Some of his songs were performed with an orchestra, adding another dimension to the live music experience.

Wizkid performs Kevin Lyttle’s Turn Me On

A video from the grand event recently made waves online after it displayed Wizkid performing Kevin Lyttle’s mega hit Turn Me On.

The Afrobeats star donning an unzipped bomber jacket on leather pants could be seen whining his waist for fans and fun seekers as he rendered the 2002 viral hit song at the Hollywood Bowl concert.

The audience was sure thrilled by Wizkid’s stage artistry as they screamed with joy at the unexpected performance.

Wizkid's performance at Hollywood Bowl concert contines trend. Credit: @wizkidayomedia

About Kevin Lyttle’s Turn Me On

"Turn Me On" is the debut single from Vincentian singer Kevin Lyttle. It was the lead single from his self-titled debut album.

The song was initially a soca ballad released in 2002 on VP Records' sublabel Waist Line Muzik, but was reworked into a dance hit for the US release. "Turn Me On" became a global smash, hitting number one in Denmark and peaking in the top ten in 16 other countries.

The song reached number one on Billboard's "12 Best Dancehall & Reggaeton Choruses of the 21st Century" list.

Watch Wizkid’s performance below:

Netizens react to Wizkid’s performance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

suobby_ said:

"Vocals,aura, good mood music 😮‍💨😮‍💨… jeeeezz!! Such a flyyy boyyy❤."

smplyjessie1 said:

"Music is just too easy for Wizkid, he’s always very Demure at it🤭❤️."

wizhyness said:

"The hate is too much but y'all can't bring him down."

fine_gurl_micky said:

"So if wizkid no Dey African music na nonsense we for the listen to??"

djmekzy said:

"Very unique voice 🔥🔥🔥."

brightfamily_1 said:

"Baba almost did that his old days stage waist dance, but the upgrade version😂😂."

official__babyboy said:

"We need wizkid day in Lagos state Nigeria 🇳🇬🦅❤️."

kess_baby7 said:

"I don’t just know how God came about Wizkid .. I feel Wizkid so much .. D way he do everything to the extent . The universe accept whatever he bring to the table … Legend for a reason 🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅… Just like his name …. supper StarBoy ❤️… African When Dey steady do Magic 🪄….."

donflexx said:

"Fly guy steez 🔥."

jeffryprettypretty said:

"Make anybody nor like my big wiz again, we don complete 😂."

stevho__osha said:

"This boy tooo good😂👏."

