Wizkid stunned fans as he brought out Asake for a surprise performance of their hit track MMS.

Netizens flooded social media with excitement over the performance, some taking swipes at Davido and Burna Boy, claiming they can't relate.

Supporters declared that Wizkid doesn’t chase clout or validation anymore, insisting he’s now in a league of his own

It was a night to remember in Los Angeles as Afrobeats superstar Wizkid stunned thousands of fans by bringing out fellow star Asake during his headlining set at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Essence crooner lit up the 17,000-capacity venue, but the real fireworks started when he called Asake on stage to perform their hit song MMS.

The crowd erupted, with clips from the moment quickly going viral across social media platforms.

Wizkid shared the Hollywood Bowl stage with Asake. Photos: @wizkidnews/IG.

Source: Instagram

While fans praised the energy and chemistry between the two, many used the opportunity to throw playful jabs at Davido, questioning his consistency and crowd engagement compared to Wizkid’s seamless performance.

Netizens react to Wiz, Asake's performance:

@maryn_ero wrote:

I know how happy I'd be if I was watching it live

@bembembigilho stated

"Wiz voices reach like 72 and na everything sweet die"

@fhisart commented:

"Shay unah see say everything go smoothly yes na only idolo (fusur-inlaw)fit do am"

@bigbodeyypromotions stated:

"Wizzzy really like Asake ooo…. Bringing him on this type of big stage woah"

@itz_ibzidon said:

"Hear wizkid voice abeg. If osaks try am,e go land for hospital"

@heysolex shared:

"Osakpolo spy don forget him work for front seat"

@ask_of_lavish reacted:

"And ona say he no sold out oh lol you all will surely celebrate wizzy success

@fxlivetradingacademy wrote"

"Wiz is no longer making music for money and shows cancelled doesn't mean he's can't sell out bro is on different level sh*t @wizkidayo @jada_p__ a God bless you for us"

@heysolex shared:

"Oga mi don pass who dey post sold out, 17k premium seats in USA, without their support levels dey for life "

@stargirlvee said:

"Nobody does it like the real GOATELENIYAN gangan owo baba Bolu,biggest bird"

@temi.tope__10 commented:

"With machala everything na magic"

Fans were left in awe during Wizkid and Asake's performance. Photos: @wizkidnews/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid brings son to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid thrilled his fans during the recent Hollywood Bowl concert held in Los Angeles. The Afrobeats international talent was one of the guest performers at the renowned event and left the audience with a memorable moment.

In a heartwarming moment after his performance, Wizkid brought his beloved third son, Zion, on stage. Lifting the young boy onto his shoulders, he placed him gently on the podium for fans to see. Known for his shy personality, Zion quickly turned his back on the crowd and made his way backstage, unable to face the cheering audience.

His adorable reaction drew laughter and applause, leaving both Wizkid and the audience in fits of laughter.

