Speed Darlington’s former lawyer, Stan Alieke, has gone viral after sharing a post about a popular pastor he allegedly saw at a police station

In a lengthy post, the legal counsel detailed a private incident involving the unnamed pastor, who was reportedly pleading for forgiveness from the Commissioner of Police

Stan Alieke’s revelation has sparked widespread curiosity online, with many social media users urging him to reveal the identity of the clergyman

Disturbing reports have emerged about a popular Nigerian pastor who is now reportedly in police custody over serious allegations.

The cleric’s private dealings were made public by Speed Darlington’s former lawyer, Stan Alieke, who shared the shocking story on social media.

According to Stan, he encountered the pastor at the office of his friend, a Commissioner of Police, where he witnessed the pastor begging for forgiveness.

When he inquired about the offence, he was allegedly told that the pastor was notorious for abusing minors within the church and using their blood for rituals.

Stan Alieke has since called on the Nigerian government to regulate pastors, sparking heated debates across social media platforms.

Stan wrote via his IG page:

"I was in a friend’s office who is a CP of police to follow up a case on Thursday & I saw a very popular pastor kneeling and begging for forgiveness. I asked the CP what the issue & they told me that the pastor rap*d a minor & that he's a notorious ra*ist. That he looks for menstruating minors who are vir*ins& sleeps with them and then smears their blood on himself."

"He said that what gives him power to perform miracles, same in miracles, Well, he will be abscent in church today & they will tell members that Daddy GO traveled without them knowing that Daddy GO is currently in detention for being a serial r*pist/ ritalist. This is where eagerness to display power has gotten us."

"Nobody cares abt teaching the word of God which is the core of the Christian faith, rather most pastors are going the extra mile to display power and gather members. I'm a Christian, proudly so but I think it's time Christianity should be strictly regulated. Pastors should be strictly regulated not just by CAN or PFN but by the govn't."

"These prophecies or so-called miracles that most of them claim to perform should be regulated. All these shenanigans of some pastors pushing people down or dragging them so as to make them fall under anointing and the victims in some cases sustaining grave injuries or giving false prophecies to persons so as to frandulently extort money from the persons should be looked into."

"The Bible says that everything should be done in moderation, all these unscrupulous tactics employed by some pastors/ prophets are bringing disrepute to Christendom."

See the post below:

Outrage as Stan Alieke exposes pastor

Read some reactions from fans below:

@iam_igbinedionsammy said:

"If you no fit mention name, then don't bring it to social media."

@adestriker9 said:

"How will the government regulate the church? Arrest anyone who engages in criminal activities. Side note: Gumi was notorious for supporting terrorism but no one is saying anything about it."

@sami.wonder.37 said:

"We have more than 2billion popular pastors in Nigeria, abegi getat if u no sabi give gist, who u wan put for delima?"

@heyitsjaydee said:

"The government should regulate Christianity because of one bad egg? None you has ever asked the government to regulate the religion that k!lls people of other faith o . It is welk."

@ella_raphael1 said:

"Bro tell me something you said you saw him kneeling down in cp’s office."

@vibezwitcamboi said:

"Abeg if your Daddy G.O no come church abeg let us know o."

@chefgloria_c said:

"Why did you even open your mouth at all if you were still gonna hide his identity!"

@osita_blessing_chidera said:

"This is disturbing to even read."

@nnenna_blinks_ said:

"That’s not a pastor but a Ritualist."

